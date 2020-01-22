I like this picture of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited, but it’s blue and ours is white. I couldn’t find a good picture of the car in white, but you get the idea. The sloped back European styling is very good looking, and the fierceness of the front give you the impression of a car which is not to be messed with. The Limited is the high end of the Sonata line, which, by the way starts at a mere $23,600. Can you say ‘affordable’? Ours, fully loaded, with no options except ‘carpeted floor mats’ (don’t ask me why they are not standard), was $34,365. Let that sink in for a minute – a good looking, wonderful driving, smooth, quiet, comfortable, sedan for $34K, fully loaded. Hyundai continues to impress us with what you get for the money.

“And what do we get for our money, John and Laurie?” you ask. Good question. Let’s start with the standard – you get America’s Best Warranty:5 year/60,000 mile new vehicle warranty; 10 year/100,000 mile powertrain warranty; 7 year Unlimited Mileage Perforation Warranty (no rust holes in seven years or they fix it). Have to take one second to talk about this because I lived in a state where salt on the snowy/icy roads was the norm. Salt under your car is bad news, and getting it washed in winter is not always convenient. Thus, the Perforation Warranty has meaning for those of you who live in winters with salted road. Back to Warranties – How about the 5-year Unlimited Roadside Assistance Warranty? Break down, need help? Hyundai is there to help you.

After that, and included as standard on the 2020 Sonata Limited is Advanced Safety Technology Package, which includes Blind Sport Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Forward Collison Avoidance Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist -Rear, Surround View Monitor and Front and Rear Parking Sensors. PLUS Remote Smart Parking Assist and Blind View Monitor. I emphasize these last two because they are unique. If you haven’t seen the commercial, look for it. The guy’s car is parked next to some mega truck that would make it very difficult to get to the driver’s door and get in. Oh, what to do? Oh, wait, he presses the button on the key fob that makes the car go forward or back depending on the circumstance. Does it work? I backed the car out of my garage and pulled it back in again, so Yes. Also, when I pushed the button to get it to go forward into the garage, it turned the wheel slightly to the right to move the car further from the side of the garage door so there is some really good camera monitoring taking place when this is engaged. Too Cool!!

The Blind View Monitor uses the dash board in front of you to project a live camera view of your right or left side to show what might be hidden from your mirror view, as in –

Our 2020 Sonata Limited was powered by a Smartstream 1.6L Turbo Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) 4-cylinder engine. It generates 160 horsepower, gets and average of 31 mpg, 27 city and 36 highway. It had plenty of zip for entering traffic on the circle, or coming away from the stop sign. It has an 8-speed Automatic Transmission with SHIFTRONICS® and, for the sports car in any of us, paddle shifters. It also had Drive Mode Select for Eco, Normal, or Sport. Yes, you guessed, I had it in Normal just about all the time. Need to try that Sport mode for zipping away in traffic, but then Laurie starts grabbing the center console with her left hand, putting her right hand on the dash, and pumping the imaginary brake on the passenger side, so it’s just easier to drive ‘Normal’.

Included in the Comfort and Convenience Package are about everything else I think you would need. There’s the Smart Cruise Control with Stop/Start capability. The button to turn that off is conveniently located next to the drive buttons at your right hand, ahem. It also has an Electronic Parking Brake with Automatic Vehicle Hold. Our included the Panoramic Sun Rood and LED tail lights and day time running lights. Ours was a very smart key, called the Proximity Key (gotta’ be near the car to work), with push button start, the parking assist front or rear, opening the trunk, and panic button. Very sheik! Beautiful tan leather seats were part of this package with heating and air-conditioned front seats and a heated steering wheel. Power front seats with memory for the Driver (love that as you may know) were part of this, as the Bose premium sound system with 12 speakers – lovely. We also had an auto dimming rear view mirror with compass, dual automatic temperature control, a 12.3”Color LCD Cluster, and a 10.25 Touchscreen Navigation System.

Controls for the radio were on the steering wheel as well as on the dash, plus hands free calling, directions, and assistance.

Don’t know how you could ask for much more in a $35K Sedan with a warranty that will standup against time. Looking for a new sedan. You might want to give the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited a really close look … just saying.

# # #

HYUNDAI DEALERS in the environs of Pinehurst, NC, and Yonkers, NY:

Central Avenue Hyundai

111 South Central Avenue

Hartsdale, NY 10530

Sales: 866-795-6215

Service: 866-319-0134

Parts: 866-675-3504

Pinehurst Hyundai

10732 US Hwy 15-501

Southern Pines, NC 28387

Phone: +1 910 684 4041