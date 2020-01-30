PINEHURST, NC and YONKERS, NY — January 29, 2020 — My review of the 2020 Blazer AWD this week is an interesting write, maybe not to the reader, but it was to me. “Why, pray tell?” You ask. First, because we usually get a monroney with each of the cars we review. A ‘monroney’ is basically what you see in the side window of a new car on the lot. Growing up, my Dad and relatives referred to it as the ‘Sticker Price’ on the car. It showed what the car was at base price, what options were on it, and the total price if you bought it ‘without negotiating’. Of course, you always negotiated, and bought it somewhere between what the dealer wanted (the ‘sticker price’) and what the car was actually worth. Haggling today is more infinite due to online car comparisons with you choosing the one that you think is right and then going to evaluate it before purchasing. Plus, the technology of cars nowadays makes whatever you bought a couple of years ago way behind on the automotive update power curve, if you are into that sort of thing. Anyway, back to the Blazer.

If you want to see a good overall presentation of the Chevy Blazer we drove this week, go here:

Without a definitive ‘this is the make, model, engine size, and options’, I had to rely on the serial number, actually the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on our Blazer, to get started in my investigative report. The VIN said our car was an RS model AWD with a 2.0L Engine, a four door, and a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)/Multi-Purpose Vehicle MPV. When it comes to being an RS model, but with a 2.0L engine, we have a somewhat strange animal. Car and Driver (C&D) says “the RS and Premier have all-wheel drive standard, as well as the V-6”. Ours is identified as Blazer AWD on the back. But the 2.0L Engine is a four-cylinder Turbo charged engine, with 230 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque, not a V6, with 308 horsepower and 269 lb.-ft. of torque. The Chevy website says the Blazer starts at (I think amazingly) $28,800. C&D says it starts at $29.9K and goes up to $43,895 on the Premier model, with the RS at $42,500. However, if that price features a V6 engine, and ours doesn’t have one, what is the price? Again, C&D in a separate article put either the 2.0L turbo or the V6 at $33,995. I think that is a very good price for a very good vehicle.

Granted, I am a Blazer fan from way back, owning two of the old K5 models, with “lock in/lock out hubs”, two-wheel, four-wheel High, and four-wheel Low driving modes, and an angular square, big frame that said “Look out people! Here comes a real vehicle.” The 2020 Blazer doesn’t resemble that old beast at all. This is a good looking, sleek, bold design with easy entry (even when Laurie leaves the driver’s seat too high), wonderful handling characteristics, plenty of get up (if it is indeed a 4-cylinder Turbo), and most likely because of its width, length, and aerodynamics, offers a very smooth and relatively quiet ride. The Blazer publishes 19 mpg around town and 26 on the highway, which is good for a vehicle this size.

One of the things Laurie and I both loved about this vehicle was the simplicity. Things were where you expected them to be – from the electronic seat controls, to the Cruise Control set up, acceleration, deceleration, and cancel switches. The display panel center console was straight forward, and you moved easily from one platform to another with the ‘touch’ of a button. Phone hook up was easy, as was the navigation. Voice recognition was perhaps the best I have used. Push the “speaker” button and a voice says, “Yes?” You simply tell her what you want – “Call Home”, “Call 443 777 1212”, or “Find 17 Lost Island Way, Miami, Florida”, and she’s on it, usually repeating what you say, then “Just a moment” while she processes it all and makes it happen. Gosh, I love technology.

Our Chevy Blazer came with heated seats, but not a heated steering wheel, which I thought was a little odd. The start/stop button is conveniently located where you would put your right hand almost straight out in front of you. It was easy to see and not hidden behind any other equipment. The button to turn off the automatic start/stop feature was conveniently located just below the start button, which I appreciated, too. (Sorry, once again, not a fan of my car dying when I stop.) Right next to it was the Emergency button. The radio on/off switch and volume control are incorporated in one button. Some heating can be controlled from the line of buttons found just under the radio controls and above the heat/air conditioning manual controls. Fans, and where you want the heat to address – feet, front, or windshield, or any combination thereof – is available. Temperature up and down is displayed when you push the climate button.

Right next your right hand is the Driver Mode button, as well as Park Assist, and Lane Keep Assist buttons. You have five Drive Modes – Touring with 2-wheel drive, All Wheel Drive, Sport, Off Road and Towing Modes. Each light up as you select them, and what you have chosen is referenced on the instrument panel.

There is a 9-speed transmission, and when you step down on the accelerator from a standing stop, you can hear all 9 work their way smoothly one onto the other. I like it.

I haven’t mentioned safety, but can’t get past that as I always feel it is vital to the evaluation of a vehicle. The Blazer is considered a mid-size, to differentiate it from a Suburban, I suppose, but it is a good-sized vehicle no matter what. The

Blazer comes with Adaptive Cruise Control – Advanced, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The fact that these are standard on most vehicles today says a great deal about the value car companies have places on the importance of safe traveling for the drivers of these vehicles. Does it cost you a little more? Of course, it does. Is it worth every penny? Answer this – What is the value of your life, or your children’s lives? No doubt a lot more than the cost of technological safety additions. Just saying.

Last, because I had the opportunity to use this picture to explain room, comfort, and cargo space simultaneously, I thought it was a good visual on those topics. There is plenty of leg, seat, and head room in both the front and rear seats. We know. We took two friends to a birthday lunch, and they said it was quite roomy and comfortable. Need more space for ‘things’? The seats fold down 1/3 and 2/3 for over double the space as opposed to when they are in an upright position. Behind the second-row seats, are 30.5 cubic feet of room, and there’s 64.2 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded down. A power liftgate and a hands-free liftgate are available.

We like the Blazer. We like its size, its ride, its room, its get up and go, its safety features, and its price. Looking for a good looking, affordable SUV. Take a look at the Blazer. You won’t be disappointed.

