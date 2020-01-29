Engel Authored Health Bill to Prevent Counterfeit Medical Devices Included in Hearing

WASHINGTON, DC — January 29, 2020 — Congressman Eliot L. Engel (D-NY-16) participated in an Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee hearing today, which included his bipartisan legislation to protect the U.S. health care supply chain.

The Safeguarding Therapeutics Act, H.R. 5663, which Congressman Eliot Engel (D-NY-16) introduced with Congressman Brett Guthrie (R-KY-02), gives the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the ability to destroy counterfeit medical devices. This legislation builds on the 2012 Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act, which gave the FDA the ability to destroy imported drugs if they posed a threat to public health.

“Counterfeit medical devices pose a serious health and security threat to Americans,” said Rep. Engel. “This long overdue legislation empowers our health agencies to protect the U.S. health care supply chain from unscrupulous actors seeking to profit off the backs of patients. We need to crack down on these dangerous items and keep Americans safe.”

The Safeguard Therapeutics Act has been endorsed by the Healthcare Supply Chain Association and the American Pharmacists Association.

See and listen to Congressman Engel’s remarks and question line from the hearing

https://youtu.be/V3NcQmHBQR8

SOURCE: Bryant Daniels | Communications & Deputy District Director | Congressman Eliot L. Engel