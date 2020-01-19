Engel Blasts Education Secretary DeVos’ “Borrower Defense Rule” on House Floor

WASHINGTON, DC — January 19, 2020 — Congressman Eliot L. Engel delivered the following remarks on the House Floor last week with respect to the passage of H.J.Res. 76, which overturns Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ proposed “Borrower Defense Rule”: Read the transcript or view te video.

“Mister Speaker, I rise today to celebrate the passage of H.J.Res. 76, a resolution to overturn Secretary Devos’ shameful ‘Borrower Defense Rule.’

“Secretary DeVos claims her rule is to help students and to protect taxpayers, but this rule does the complete opposite.

“Instead of working on behalf of students that have been defrauded by predatory for-profit colleges, Secretary DeVos seeks to protect these bad actors who leave students with crushing debt and worthless degrees.

“Secretary DeVos refuses to provide relief to defrauded students, eliminates consumer protections in higher education, and weakens safeguards to prevent low-quality schools from receiving taxpayer money.

“That is why I was proud to vote for and help pass H.J.Res. 76 to overturn Secretary Devos’ anti-student rule. I urge prompt action by the full Senate.

“Thank you and I yield back the balance of my time.

BACKGROUND: The Borrower Defense Rule was put in place during the Obama Administration to protect students who were defrauded by higher education institutions. In 2019, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos rewrote the Obama-era rule, stating that the original rule made it “too easy for students to receive loan forgiveness.” This week the House passed H.J.Res. 76, legislation that would overturn DeVos’ new, harsher Borrower Defense Rule. Engel was an original cosponsor of the resolution to overturn the DeVos rule. It passed with bipartisan support in the House.

SOURCE: Bryant Daniels | Communications & Deputy District Director | Congressman Eliot L. Engel