Engel Statement on General Accounting Office (GAO) Report on Trump’s Hold on Ukraine Security Assistance

WASHINGTON, DC — January 19, 2020 — Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, today made the following statement on the finding by the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) that President Trump violated the law by withholding security assistance to Ukraine:

“The evidence in the impeachment inquiry was clear as day that the President abused the power of his office for personal political gain, jeopardizing our national security in the process. Today’s report underscores what is now crystal clear: that he broke the law when he held up critical security assistance to Ukraine, which is under attack by Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Congress had approved the aid, and by blocking it and hiding that information from Congress, Trump’s Administration was in violation of our laws.

“With each passing day, the body of damning evidence against the President grows. Senators must now decide whether they will put political party and loyalty to the president first, or whether they will uphold their oaths and do their duty by ensuring a fair trial that considers all the facts—including this report, as well as documents and witnesses that the administration has blocked.”

“Republicans’ defense of the President has collapsed. His betrayal of his oath is indisputable. He should be removed from office.”

SOURCE: Bryant Daniels | Communications & Deputy District Director | Congressman Eliot L. Engel