Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Statement on President Trump Approving Disaster Declaration for Puerto Rico

https://earthquaketrack.com/p/puerto-rico/recent

The largest earthquake in Puerto Rico:

Puerto Rico has experienced Magnitude 1.5 or greater:

17 earthquakes in the past 24 hours

499 earthquakes in the past 7 days

1,984 earthquakes in the past 30 days

5,155 earthquakes in the past 365 days

ALBANY, NY — January 19, 2020 — “I’m glad the federal administration finally recognized what the rest of the world already knows: what’s happening in Puerto Rico is a disaster and the people who live there need immediate assistance to rebuild and recover.

“I traveled to Puerto Rico this week and witnessed firsthand the devastation caused by ongoing earthquakes and tremors. Buildings and infrastructure have been completely destroyed, families have been displaced and people are afraid. They are suffering and they need our help — which is why New York immediately stepped up and deployed personnel and resources. That’s what we do for our brothers and sisters.

“The federal administration’s belated disaster declaration and release of long-held disaster recovery funding to Puerto Rico is a crucial step, but more needs to be done. President Trump must now actually disburse the remaining funds that were approved by Congress during Hurricane Maria over two years ago. “Releasing” the funds is not enough — they must actually be distributed.

“The people of Puerto Rico are not second class citizens — they are American citizens — and it’s past time the federal administration acknowledged that fact.”

SOURCE: New York State | Executive Chamber | Press Office