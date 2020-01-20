Governor Cuomo Announced On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day the Creation of Census Council Co-Chaired by Martina Luther King III, Lucy Liu, and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Council Will Lead State’s Charge to Ensure Every New Yorker is Counted in the Upcoming 2020 Census

Governor Will Propose an Additional $10 Million to Ensure a Fair and Complete Count of Every New Yorker

Council Will Host Upcoming Conferences to Raise Awareness and Engage Stakeholders

January 20, 2020 — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo: “The census for me is part of what New York is saying to the nation. That diversity is a positive not a negative. Diversity is a strength not a weakness. We celebrate diversity in New York. We tolerate discrimination of none. Not based on religion, not based on ethnicity, not based on old stereotypes. And when one of us is attacked on that basis, we all rally together to support one another.”

Governor Cuomo: “We are also going to propose in the budget tomorrow – the state budget is presented tomorrow – an additional $10 million dollars for the census coordination effort. And it is appropriate that we talk about that today because it is the 91st birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He was one of America’s great voices in defense of freedom, justice and equality as you well know. He devoted his life to expanding voter rights, to make sure that every voice was heard and every voice counts.”

Earlier today, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the creation of the Census Council, which will be co-chaired by Martin Luther King III, Lucy Liu and Lin-Manuel Miranda, to ensure every New Yorker is counted in the upcoming 2020 census. The Council will act as the state’s coordinating arm to achieve a complete census count using the information learned from the state’s Complete Count Commission and support from state, local and foundation funding resources. The Governor will also propose an additional $10 million in this year’s budget to ensure a fair and complete count of every New Yorker in the census. The additional funding will bring the state’s financial support to up to $70 million for the 2020 Census.

A rush transcript of the Governor’s remarks is below:

Thank you very much. Good morning and to everyone. I would like to introduce and thank Secretary of State Rossana Rosado for joining us. The Secretary of State decides all her other duties and was also the Co-Chair of the New York State Complete Count Commission, which did a lot of work on the census and how New York State can successfully complete the census. And the Co-Chairs of the New York State Complete Count Commission will be working with the Census Council, which we are going to be speaking about today.

The other Co-Chair of that Complete Count Commission was Jim Malatras, President of Empire State College. Empire State College is part of SUNY. The operator pronounces it sunny. It is sunny at SUNY all the time and he is doing a great job as the President of Empire State College, and he also served as the the New York State Complete Count Commission.

I want to thank them both for their work and thank them in anticipation of the work they are going to be doing with the Census Council, which now takes their work to the next level. The Census Council will be designing an organization and coordination plan to make sure we are doing everything we can to get the best, most accurate census count that we can. And I am honored that we have Co-Chairs of the Census Council, Martin Luther King III, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Lucy Liu who will be the honorary Co-Chairs of that effort.

We are also going to propose in the budget tomorrow – the state budget is presented tomorrow – an additional $10 million dollars for the census coordination effort. And it is appropriate that we talk about that today because it is the 91st birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He was one of America’s great voices in defense of freedom, justice and equality as you well know. He devoted his life to expanding voter rights, to make sure that every voice was heard and every voice counts.

And the message is particularly relevant this year in 2020 when we are undertaking our nation’s 24th census. The census is was designed as a device by our nation’s founders. It was so important that they put it in the Constitution and they put it in the Constitution as Article one even before they adopted the bill of rights, why? Because you can’t have a government of the people, by the people, and for the people if you do not know who the people are and where they live. And that is what the census is supposed to do. The census has dramatic effects on this state. It determines the representation in Congress. It determines how many electoral votes you get, and it’s the basis for distribution of federal funding and that’s important because New York is already the country’s largest donor state giving Washington $27 billion more than we receive – $27 billion, the largest donor state – and that’s why we’re so insulted when they pass the SALT tax on New York which actually increases that deficit.

My budget will put an additional $10 million to the Census effort. That will be a total of $70 million and we’re going to be asking the Census Count Council to be a new effort that will coordinate our efforts to count every New Yorker. I’m excited about the co-chairs Martin Luther King III and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lucy Liu.

Martin Luther King III you know was Dr. King’s eldest son. He’s dedicated his life to social justice and equality and freedom. I’ve worked with him for many years and he’s a great civil rights leader. He leads the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. He also heads Realizing the Dream which is dedicated to carrying out the legacy of both his father and his mother, Coretta Scott King, who was also a great inspirational civil rights leader. I had the pleasure of working with her on many occasions. I actually had the great honor of being invited by her to give the address on Martin Luther King Day when I was HUD Secretary at Dr. King’s Church. I was very powerful for me that Martin Luther King III would be part of this effort.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Washington Heights native. He’s a composer, singer, actor, playwright. He brought the founding fathers’ wisdom to life for an entire new generation. It is amazing, not just what he did as an artist, but in terms of civic leadership, you have a whole generation of young people who he has connected with in a way our government hasn’t connected in a long time. He’s also a great champion for Puerto Rico and I’ve worked with him on that issue for years. I’ll continue to work with him on that.

And Lucy Liu, who is from the great county of Queens, as am I. She, however, has done very well and she is just a star. She is the American story discovered on the subway. She is a great success and she’s also done a lot of good. She’s an ambassador for UNICEF, she’s a spokeswoman for the Human Rights Campaign, so I think their leadership and their ability is going to be a great help as we’re reaching out to get people to stand up and be counted. The council will be holding conferences, they’ll be starting soon around the State to engage people. This is important for all New Yorkers. Every New Yorker should be concerned about getting a fair count because it effects every New Yorker. We’re putting up a new information website on the census that has 103 different languages and it is going to require a special effort because we have to deal with the times that we are in and this is a time of fear for many communities.

You have Muslim bans, you have racial attacks, you have religious attacks, ICE raids and people are obviously sensitive about giving personal information to this federal government. So, we need to reach out, explain to people that this information vital for the State and cannot be used against them in a negative way. But given this environment, that’s a task easier said than done. And the census for me is part of what New York is saying to the nation. That diversity is a positive not a negative. Diversity is a strength not a weakness. We celebrate diversity in New York. We tolerate discrimination of none. Not based on religion, not based on ethnicity, not based on old stereotypes. And when one of us is attacked on that basis, we all rally together to support one another.

And that is a message and a concept that was ingrained to me as a young boy growing up in Queens, which was always a diverse county. Growing up in an Italian-American household where my grandparents talked to me and told stories and would cry when they talked about stories of stereotypes that were used against Italian-Americans. Many of which are still used against Italian-Americans. And then, on a much obviously more dramatic scale and a more painful scale, what’s going on today against the Muslim community, against the African-American community, the Jewish community – the rising anti-Semitism. This is the challenge of our day. And Martin Luther King, Jr. said the time is always right to do what is right. The time is always right to do what is right. This is right. Counting every New Yorker is the right thing to do and we will do it.

SOURCE: New York State | Executive Chamber | Press Office