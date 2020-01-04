Governor Cuomo Bolsters Security at Critical New York Infrastructure Points Amid Mounting Tensions in The Middle East

Deploys National Guard to New York City Airports

Directs State Department of Homeland Security and Other Agencies to Increase Security and Remain on Alert

ALBANY, NY — January 4, 2019 — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo yesterday directed state public safety and emergency response agencies to increase security at critical infrastructure points amid mounting tensions in the Middle East, including deploying the National Guard to New York City airports.

“Recent international events are understandably causing some anxiety, and while New York has not received any direct threats, out of an abundance of caution I am directing National Guard and state agencies to increase security and step up patrols at our most critical facilities,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have the best emergency response personnel in the country. We are prepared for any situation that’s thrown our way and will continue to communicate any pertinent information to local governments and to the general public to ensure everyone is safe.”

The New York State Police will prepare a counter-terrorism briefing that will be issued to all law enforcement agencies statewide through the State Intelligence Center. The briefing will include an update on the situation, the implications for New York State, and include indicators of suspicious activity. The briefing will be updated as events warrant.

The Department of Public Service has been in contact with all electric, natural gas, telephone and water utilities in New York State, and it has directed the companies to increase awareness and vigilance regarding cyber and physical security.

The New York Power Authority is conducting checks and patrols on all utilities, and the New York State Office of Information Technology Services is performing checks on all cybersecurity details.

The State Division of Homeland Security’s Cyber Incident Response Team has coordinated with the State Intelligence Center to urge public and private partners to exercise heightened awareness and continued vigilance in their daily duties, as well as report any suspicious cyber activity via their established reporting mechanisms.

The Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will also be reviewing all vulnerability assessment and contacting appropriate agencies and businesses as needed.

The MTA has also taken additional steps to enhance customary, dynamic layers of security following recent international events.

SOURCE: New York State | Executive Chamber | Press Office