Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large, AJ Smith, SmartAsset VP of Financial Education, and Shawn Patterson-Howard, Mayor of Mount Vernon, NY on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10am ET

MOUNT VERNON, NY, NEW YORK, NY and YONKERS, NY — The broadcast day begins this Tuesday, January 28, 2020 with Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris who will engage in city, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. Listen from 10-11am ET.

AJ Smith, SmartAsset VP of Financial Education, speaks about where millennials are buying houses. We inquire what parameters are considered in their decision, what the compelling attributes are with respect to a specific locality, and inquire with respect to the methodology SmartAsset incorporates into deciphering the data, and how long the process takes to tabulate. Listen from 11-11:30am.

Shawn Patterson-Howard, Mayor of Mount Vernon, NY defines the experience of the campaign trail juxtaposed to the reality and responsibility that set in once she presided at the helm. Listen from 11:30am-12Noon.