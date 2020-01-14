Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10am ET

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via … http://tobtr.com/s/11643033

Guests and listeners may share their perspective and or inquiry when calling: (347) 205-9201.

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — January 13,2020 — Listeners may share their perspective and / or inquiry when staying on topic and using the following call-in number: (347) 205-9201.

The broadcast day begins this Tuesday, January 13, 2020 with Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris who will engage in city, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. The broadcast will be conducted from10am to 12Noon ET.

Guests and listeners may share their perspective and / or inquiry when staying on topic and using the following call-in number: (347) 205-9201.