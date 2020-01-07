Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, and Nader Sayegh, New York State Assemblyman (AD-90) on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, December 7, 2020, at 10am ET

Guests and listeners may share their perspective and / or inquiry using the following call-in number: (347) 205-9201.

Topics of discussion are defined herein.

WESTCHESTER, NY — Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris opens the broadcast delving into hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news and concerns with commensurate analysis. From 10-10:30am.

New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90) speaks to his successful effort to gain funding for the Yonkers Public School District. We learn of the process it required. An thereafter engage in learning the legislation that he has underwritten and/or sponsored. We inquire about the heavy lifting the $6.1 billion deficit demand. Is it doable? Are there revenue streams not yet engaged that can ameliorate the financial concerrrns facing the NYS Legislature? Does the likelihood or the legalization of marijuana for use as a recreational drug loom in our future? Are there safeguards for people under 25 whose frontal lobes have yet to mature or can the use in earlier years a potential medical dilemma yet to be resolved? We make inquiry regarding the the Christmas festivities enjoyed throughout the Christian Middle East. We delve into the standoff between Iran,Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, and Israel in light of the assassination of Iranian Quds Force Revolutionary Guards Commander Qassem Soleimani by American.Will American troops depart Iraq as requested? Is the NYS Legislature concern over retaliation stateside? From 10:30am-11am

Thereafter, Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris continues thereafter on City of Yonkers news, Westchester County, New York State, National and international concerns with commensurate analysis concluding the broadcast at 12Noon.