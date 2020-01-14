FOR WOMEN ONLY

YONKERS, NY —January 14, 2020 —The rhythm of life is too often couched by responsibility and distraction. And yet, allowing other stimuli to distract from our very being robs us of the wisdom, function, and joy of knowing who we are,especially if engaged in the discovery process among an exclusive gathering of women that permits exploration of oneself, unencumbered by voices as supportive as one’s spouse. The power of understanding oneself before understanding one’s spouse or one’s children is forthright and self-assuring.

As in all exercises of exploration of one’s truth, the process is the joy.

The venue and tools of exploration are not often knows, hidden for various reasons from our consciousness,while our hearts and minds know there is more.

Even this introduction, beseeching one to explore their personal unknown, is compelling for those who have yet to be informed of the listening process of self.

Perhaps life require a leap of faith, especially if one knows in doing so you will fall, but instead find the exhilaration of self-informed knowledge.

Toward that end, The Jewish Women’s Circle invites you join and participate in a Drum Circle!

Monday, January 20th, at 6:30 PM

6:30 PM @ Chabad of Yonkers, 600 N. Broadway.

The exploration is led by the talented Sara H.,

who will begin with her inspirational story of Faith and Overcoming Hardships.

She will thereafter guide those gathered together in music as a group, yet without losing each individual’s own unique sound!

Light Refreshments will be served.

Please RSVP by responding to Rabbi Hurwitz <rabbi@jewishyonkers.com>.

Suggested Donation: $18