John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo Review / Test Drive the Mercedes-Benz 2020 GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe, Gabrielle M. Etzel, Publisher / Editor-in Chief of The Unvarnished Blog delves into America’s Middle East Policy, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, January 9, 2020 @10am ET

PINEHURST, NC, GROVE CITY, PA, and YONKERS, NY — John and Laurie Wiles share their thoughts about their review regarding the Mercedes-Benz 2020 GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe. You are welcome to read their review … Driving Me Crazy: Mercedes-Benz 2020 GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe By JOHN and LAURIE WILES They share their experience with us this Thursday morning, January 9, 2020, from 10-10:30am.

Gabrielle M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor in Chief immerses us into America’s position with respect to the Middle East. The issues and posture adopted by Americans, known to be varied, may not be central or most pertinent with respect to U.S.foreign policy. We engage in discourse that entertains an often overlooked ingredient that defines our principles as a nation. Share your thoughts with Gabrielle M. Etzel by calling the broadcast or by way of her newly created Twitter account: @UnvarnishedGME. Listen from 10:30-11am

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large delves into hyperlocal concerns, as well as state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis from 11am-12Noon.