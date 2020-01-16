John and Laurie Wiles,the Driving Me Crazy Duo, Gabrielle M. Etzel, Publisher / Editor-in Chief of The Unvarnished Blog, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, January 16, 2020 @10am ET

Call-in Telephone Number for Guests and Listeners: (347) 205-9201.

Broadcast Heard “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11643043

The subject matter to be discussed is defined herein.

Please note the broadcast goes “live” at 10am ET sharp and is archived by 12:15PM

PINEHURST, NC, GROVE CITY, PA, and YONKERS, NY — John and Laurie Wiles will delve into the environmental ramification of the gasoline engine, the move toward hybrid, and electric. What is unknown to most is that gasoline is a byproduct of an ingredient used in the construction of specific infrastructure. At issue is how society can move from gasoline to electric and how it will impact the environment, infrastructure, and development. We discuss if technology has evolved to compensate for the deleterious impact modernity has on climate change. And whether society is equipped to technologically and by invention manage the implications on every front?

We even get an impression from Laurie’s experience with the Mercedes-Benz 2020 GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe she did not drive much last week but did this week. Listen from 10-10:30am.

Gabrielle M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor in Chief shares her impression of the Tuesday Democratic Presidential Candidates’ Debate. Listen from 10:30-11am

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large delves into hyperlocal concerns, as well as state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis from 11am-12Noon.