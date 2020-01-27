John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor; Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst; and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level, Monday, January 27, 2020 @10am ET

Participate by calling: (347) 205-9201.

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11650933

Please note the broadcast goes “live” at 10am ET sharp and is archived within 15 minutes after conclusion of the broadcast.

The topics/subjects of discussion are defined herein:

BOCA RATON, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — January 20, 2020 — John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor, speaks to disparate issues and concerns from 10am-10:30am.

The 8th recent pedestrian accident involving a motor vehicle in the past few months in the Town of Greenburgh, NY, and yet permission to install red light cameras is not afforded towns only to cities. That is not relational but is a fact. Can Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner change the disparity of conduct by the state? The Common Council have called a Special Meeting for Tuesday, January 27th for discussion on: a) solar panels for city facilities; b) 52 North Broadway (Good Counsel) new zoning petition; c) Water Street Development; d)Mt. Hope AME Zion Church Government Use Permit; e) Capital Project for the Gillie Park Improvements; and f) Schedule of user fees for Recreation and Parks.

Political Analyst Michael Edelman, Esq., speaks to issues that resonate on the national and international political landscape from 10:30-11am.

President Trump will unveil his long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian “Deal of the Century” to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and political opposition Benny Glantz this Tuesday. with little information to go on, and conjecture rife, is anything to be gleaned before the Tuesday meeting with the two Israelis. Have the Palestinians been informed of the “deal”? What can be expected from this nail biter? POTUS will capture the attention of the world over this “deal”. Will his scheduled meetings eclipse the impeachment trial The New York Times informs that former national security adviser John Bolton reportedly claims in his as-yet unpublished memoir that President Trump sought to tie $391 million dollars aid to Ukraine by requesting the Ukrainian President Zelensky investigate former Vic-President Joe Biden’s son Hunter. A USA Today / Suffolk University survey released on Sunday, January 26th asserts that Vice President Biden holds a narrow lead in the Iowa Caucus only days before they are to be held. Joe Biden in the lead with 25%, Bernie Sanders with 19%, Pete Buttigieg with 18%, Elizabeth Warren with 13%, undecided with 13% The U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, was reportedly struck by at least one rocket on Sunday, though several sources advise no casualties were reported, Fox News and CNN reported the rocket struck a dining area. Are such clashes expected to escalHealth officials late Saturday confirmed a third case of the new coronavirus in the U.S. Health officials late Saturday confirmed a third case of the new coronavirus in the U.S. The number of patients ho have died in China number 56; patients worldwide now exceeds 3,000 in China with infections among 10 different countries of patients in the single digits being treated for yet to be confirmed coronavirus infection. Does the world have cogent plans to contend with such outbreaks in the present day and into the future?

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large engages in hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international issues with commensurate analysis from 11am-12Noon.