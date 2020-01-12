John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor; Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst; Carrie O’Connell, Director of Programs and Services at Ability Beyond Disability; and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level, Monday, January 13, 2020 @10am ET

Participate by calling: (347) 205-9201.

BETHEL, CT; BOCA RATON, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; and YONKERS, NY — January 13, 2020 — John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor, speaks about New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s proposed 2020 agenda:

1. Combatting the scourge of violent hate crimes by passing a domestic terrorism law;

2. Legalizing the adult use of cannabis;

3. Protecting our environment by passing a $3 billion ‘Restore Mother Nature’ Bond Act;

4. Expanding the Excelsior Scholarship, New York’s tuition-free college program, to more families;

5. Enacting legislation to ensure that all workers have Paid Sick Leave;

6. Achieving 100% statewide cell phone service

7. Protecting gig economy workers

8. Closing a dangerous loophole that allows rapists to escape justice

9. Legalizing surrogacy so that LGBTQ people and couples struggling with fertility can raise a family.

This segment from 10-10:30am

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst, speaks to the national and international political landscape.

The Hill informed that there is no agreed upon definition of what constitutes cyber warfare. China is considered and adversary, as are the North Koreans, as is Russia. Why are we not prepared regarding threats to our security? Can our elected officials make a decision over these concerns? Why is there no definition? Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said he was not informed the Iranians were plotting to attack the U.S. Embassy in Iraq as well as three other embassies? Kaine advises the plot against four U.S. embassies was not supported by intelligence shared with him during a briefing last week. Is the president concerned about leaks? What is the rationale for this behavior? Defense Secretary Mark Esper stated that top congressional intelligence committee members were not required to be told in advance about an Iranian plot to attack the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Is that required protocol? Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) asserted that Congress must re-assert its authority over whether or not the U.S. engages in acts of war in the wake of the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, saying the authority had slowly been usurped over several decades dating back to the Korean War. Is the president only required to seek approval for funding to any conflagration that will exceed 30 days? Must he inform Congress of the posture he took in Iraq? What is the catalyst for this suggested change? ABC News/Ipsos poll result advise fFifty-six percent said they disapprove of Trump’s actions toward Iran, compared to 43 percent who approve. Almost nine in ten Republicans – 87 percent – back Trump on Iran, while 90 percent of Democrats do not. What is the explanation for the divide? The Puerto Rico earthquakes continue. Is the U.S. expected to restore the island’s infrastructure? Is Washington delinquent? Is there a bias against Puerto Ricans? If so, what is the basis for the seemingly half hearted effort? If not, why the delay. Sanders campaign asserts that it is, ‘Appalling’ that Biden ‘refuses to admit he was dead wrong on the Iraq War’. Is that a fair assessment now? Was it a fair assessment years ago?

This segment from 10:30-11am.

Carrie O’Connell, Director of Programs and Services at Ability Beyond Disability speaks to the supportive programs provided for adults with mental and physical disabilities in New York and Connecticut as she reveals the vandalism that took place on December 21, 2019. The theft of engine parts from all seven of the vans used to transport the clients for their respective education routine, employment and job placement training, life skills training and so much more. We learn how they are coping. The revised routine. How the clients are weathering the trauma and how the staff are handling the anxiety.

1. We begin by first learning the demeanor of Ability Beyond, its culture, and the services it provides.

2. We learn why the services provided to a population of som 3,000 adults are considered unique and how they evolved to their present state of excellence.

3. Inquiry of their groundbreaking supportive living concepts are revealed to be innovative and efficacious. And we celebrate their programs being adopted on a national level.

4. How do they empower the population under their care to gain satisfaction for acquiring skills

5.We learn if every person in their program is separated by disability and / or ability or if the entire population is integrated?

6. We learn when the events that took place at approximately midnight of Saturday, December 21st were learned.

7. Are there any leads? Video footage?

8. Is there a fundraising effort to replace the parts stolen? How much money is replacement of parts and installation expected to cost?

9. The theft took place at the Bethel, CT campus. Tell us about your Westchester facility.

10. Listeners can learn more by visiting abilitybeyond.org or www.disabilitytalent.org. This segment from 11-11:30am

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large engages in the latest hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news, issues, and concerns that impact our lives with commensurate analysis. This segment from 11:30am-12Noon