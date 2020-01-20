John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor; Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst; Nader Sayegh, NYS Assemblyman (AD-90); and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level, Monday, January 20, 2020 @10am ET

Participate by calling: (347) 205-9201.

BOCA RATON, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — January 20, 2020 — John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor, speaks to disparate costs and financial concerns from 10am-10:30am:

Tracy Brown of Save the Sound reveals the real cost of New York State and Westchester County sewer repairs: A) What cities and towns have settled sewer lawsuits, versus those who have not. B) The cost of sewer infrastructure repairs yet to be divulged to the public. C) The effects of sewage leakage on the County, Long Island Sound, and the Hudson River. D) An analysis of the successful Save the Sound lawsuit initiatives that forced repairs when NYS would not. The Public Service Commission approves Con Edison hikes in Natural Gas and Electricity delivery on January 16, 2020 effective as of the January 2020 billing cycle: 14.5% for Natural gas and 4.9% for electricity delivery.

Political Analyst Michael Edelman, Esq., speaks to the national and international political landscape from 10:30-11am.

The Washington Post divulged that House Democratic managers will argue the Senate must “eliminate the threat that the President poses to America’s national security” as per a 111-page legal brief they filed Saturday. The brief lays out their impeachment case against President Trump. With opening arguments in the Senate trial to begin Wednesday afternoon, the seven House managers had until 5 p.m. Saturday to file their brief describing why Trump should be convicted and removed from office. The White House defense team has until Noontime Monday to file its argument why he should be acquitted. Democrats assert “The evidence overwhelmingly establishes that POTUS is guilty of both,” the managers wrote. “The only remaining question is whether the members of the Senate will accept and carry out the responsibility placed on them by the Framers of our Constitution and their constitutional Oaths.” Yet Trumps’s legal team released a seven-page response to the charges against Trump, which it filed shortly after the House made its brief public, dismissing the case as a “dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president.” The case against and for the President is a legal interpretation of the Constitution. Can the public arrive at an informed conclusion or will they side with identity politics? President Trump hired Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth W. Starr to serve on his defense team for the Senate impeachment trial that begins in earnest on Tuesday. Do their being hired suggest a shift in legal strategy?Starr has conceded the strength of the House’s impeachment case against Trump when he demanded a “quid pro quo” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Starr on Fox News pronounced it “one of those bombshell days” and said, “It doesn’t look good for the president, substantively.” Dershowitz told “The Dan Abrams Show” on SiriusXM radio, and on MSNBC that he would argue that the abuse of power is not an impeachable offense but other legal eagles disagree. Which is it? The Hill reports the Trump administration is reportedly planning to unveil a rule this week aimed at cracking down on “birth tourism” — a term referring to pregnant women traveling to the U.S. in order to give birth and secure U.S. citizenship for their child. Three officials told Axios on Sunday that the plain will be unveiled in the days ahead, though it was unclear what enforcement mechanism would go in place. POTUS has previously threatened to issue executive orders nullifying birthright citizenship, yet it is enshrined in the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution.

Nader Sayegh, New York State Assemblyman represent AD-90, attends the broadcast from 11-11:30 speaking to disparate legislation he has sponsored and/or co-sponsored, as well as those he is contemplating.

1. We make inquiry over whether the anticipation of funding “owed” to public schools throughout the state to the tune of $4 billion in promised arrears is likely when the state is facing a $6.1 billion deficit?

