John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor; Michael Edelman Esq., Political Analyst; Victoria Gearity, Ossining Mayor; Tenku Ruff Osho, Soto Zen Buddhist Priest; and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large, on Westchester On the Level – Monday, January 6, 2020 @10am ET

Guests and listeners may share their perspective and / or inquiry by calling: (347) 205-9201.

The broadcast is initialized every Monday to Friday from 10am-12Noon ET.

Topics of discussion are defined herein:

John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor speaks to the following issues:

The Doral Arrowwood Resort, a luxury resort featuring a golf course, pond, and lavish has filed notice with New York State asserting that due to a “loss of funding”, all checkouts must be completed by January 6, 2020. amenities for their upscale guests. The Doral Arrowwood’s website also boasts a fine dining restaurant and English style pub. All check-outs must be made by Monday, January 6. It’s unclear what the future of this sprawling property will be but for now, it’s expected to be shuttered after all of the 275 employees are laid off. We explore New York State’s focus on infrastructure: airports, rail service, public transportation: trains and buses; bridges, roads, etc. What can be expected to become a focal point to the 2020 agenda? While taxes can be cut, new revenue streams can compensate shortfall from a different direction. Will that influence the legalization of marijuana, costs of education and healthcare, housing, the aging of America, and the ancillary concerns of the present days and the nation’s future. Is Westchester concerned about a retaliatory response by Iran after America claimed to be responsible for the assassination of Iranian Quds Force Revolutionary Guards Commander Qassem Soleimani

Michael Edelman Esq., Political Analyst speaks to the following issues:

Michael Bloomberg has risen to third place alongside Elizabeth Warren in the latest Hill-HarrisX survey of the Democratic presidential primary released on Friday, January 3rd. Bloomberg moved from 5 to 11 percent placing him in a dead heat for third place among the top tier candidates. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg saw a 6-point bump in the latest Hill-HarrisX survey of the Democratic presidential primary.The nationwide poll, which was released Friday, shows Bloomberg up from 5 percent to 11 percent support for the nomination nationally. The former New York City mayor is now in a dead heat for third place with top-tier candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Former Vice President Joe Biden leads the field with 28 percentage Bernie Sanders (I-VT) with 16 percent, and Pete Buttigieg (D-IN) with 6 percent. What does this latest poll say about the Democratic front runners? About Michael Bloomberg? Is a Bloomberg vs. Trump contest hold a probability? Are Democrats disillusioned with the present array of candidates? What is the takeaway? New York State Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said she is ready to consider revisions to the recently enacted state criminal justice reforms after people charged with committing anti-Semitic hate crimes were freed without bail and would within days commit a similar offense and were released again. Should judges have discretion? It was on Saturday night that Pres.Trump divulged that 52 Iranian sites had been designated as targets should Iran retaliate for the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani. POTUS said the US was prepared to strike “very fast and hard”. Saturday said the United States has targeted 52 Iranian sites and was prepared to strike “very fast and very hard” in the event Tehran retaliates for the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Victoria Gearity, Ossining Mayor speaks to what, how, why Ossining’s traditions are unique to the Village of Ossining. We learn that Ossining is one of only a dozen charter villages in New York State, and the oldest in Westchester County. We learn the code’s intent and how it has served Ossining.

Time permitting, we explore the issues that challenge Ossining’s demeanor for fiscal stability, education / school finance, development, and infrastructure challenges.

In January, Ossining Documentary and Discussions Series (ODDS) tends toward films that are spiritually healing. “Walk With Me”, a film you Marc J. Francis and Max Pugh, narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, touches on the universal themes of belonging, love, loss, hope and death. It is a journey into mindfulness focusing on Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Thich Nhat Hanh.

Tenku Ruff Osho is one of the panelists at the January 9th ODDS screening at the Ossining Public Library’s Budarz Theatre. Tenku Ruff Osso is a Soto Zen Buddhist priest and President of the Soto Zen Buddhist Association. She trained extensively in Zen monasteries in Japan and North America under Tessai Yamamoto Roshi, Abbot of Kannonji Temple in Morioka, Japan, and received Dharma transmission (teaching authorization) in the same lineage. Tenku holds a Master of Divinity degree from Maitripa College and she is a Board Certified Chaplain (BCC) with the Association of Professional Chaplains. Tenku Osho is the head priest of Beacon Zen in Beacon, New York. Tenku has strong interest in ethics, inter-Buddhist / interfaith dialogue, and ways people can support each other and grow through challenges in life. She was recently the profiled in Tricycle Magazine and you can listen to her October Dharma Talk series, “Reclaiming Our Stories: Four Remarkable Zen Women,” at tricycle.org/dharmatalks. Listen from 11:30am-12Noon.