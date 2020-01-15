Joint Statement From Assembly Member Marcos Crespo, Assembly Member Maritza Davila, and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. on Federal Government’s Release of Disaster Aid Funding to Puerto Rico

THE BRONX, NY — January 15, 2020 — “This morning we learned that the Trump Administration has belatedly agreed to provide some of the funding that Congress already authorized to help Puerto Rico repair the damage caused by Hurricane Maria.

“This news comes as we and Governor Cuomo are wrapping up one of many trips we have taken together to the island to call attention to this emergency and to the plight of the Puerto Rican people.

“We didn’t just show. In partnership with Gov. Cuomo and the State of New York, we acted – providing state personnel, volunteers, blankets and pillows and other first aid materials.

“If this is what it took to get the federal government to respond, we are proud of that fact. We are glad President Trump noticed our work here and agreed to provide some of this long overdue funding.

“But the federal administration needs to put its money where its mouth is and actually get the money out the door now. Any further delay will cause even more unnecessary suffering to the people of Puerto Rico, who President Trump seems to have forgotten are American citizens.

“Like Gov. Cuomo, we stand with the people of Puerto Rico. Mr. President: it’s time for you to do the same.”

# # #

SOURCE: John DeSio | Communications Director | Office of The Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr.