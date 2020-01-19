José Roman, Reporting from Puerto Rico, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher – Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, January 22, 2020 @ 10am ET

Listen to José Roman’s Report from San Juan, P.R. via http://tobtr.com/s/11650927; and

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO and YONKERS, NY — January 19, 2020 — It was on Saturday, January 17, 2020 when a video on social media went viral that revealed aid sitting in a warehouse in Ponce, PuertoRico, unused since its arrival in the island in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria back in 2017. Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced fired the National Emergency Management and Disaster Relief Agency Director Carlos Acevedo and nominated Brig. Gen. Victor S. Perez of the Puerto Rican National Guard to lead the Office of Emergency Management. She also ordered Secretary of State Elmer Roman to conclude his investigation by Tuesday, January 21st.

The Westchester On the Level broadcast with José Roman with be conducted on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10am ET.

