GREENWICH, CT — The Delamar is an award-winning, family-owned luxury hotel in Greenwich Connecticut on the harbor, whose rich maritime heritage dates back to 1902. In addition to the property’s 75 serene luxury guestrooms and suites, there’s the singular Delamar Spa and a 500-foot private dock for yachts. Upon checking in, I was graciously greeted with a glass of champagne and because it was the weekend, the staff alerted me to the evening’s wine and cheese reception. One of the highest points of my little escape was the chance to dine at the renowned L’Escale Restaurant with an ambiance that creatively captures the essence of Provence and Southern France.

Another highlight, new to Delamar: the introduction of the incomparable Valmont line of skincare products and treatments to the Delamar Spa. Located on the hotel’s second floor, the full-service spa offers treatment rooms (including two couples’ rooms) in which to enjoy an extensive selection of therapies, facials and body treatments The Spa’s therapists are leaders in their field and their treatments incorporate the exclusive, renowned Valmont products.

The master of anti-aging treatments since 1985, Valmont perpetuates the unique expertise of Swiss cellular cosmetics that give immediate, long-lasting results. The products’ exceptional quality is the result of a subtle alliance of alpine ingredients and advanced scientific expertise. The company has sourced molecules with anti-aging properties that – acting together in Valmont beauty care treatments – result in cells stimulated and strengthened against the effects of time and everyday aggression. They have developed an extended range of solutions employing four rituals: hydration, energy, radiance and firmness, resulting in sublime skin glowing with youth!

During my stay I was the lucky recipient of Valmont’s facial called L’Elixir des Glaciers Majestic. Now I ask you, how could any treatment with a name like this be anything but marvelous. In fact it was! Dining that evening at L’Escale, I felt unquestionably youthful and dare I say lovely? L’Elixir des Glaciers, I’m a fan for life!

As we find ourselves right about now in the doldrums of brutal winter, Readers, your shot-in-the-arm awaits! I suggest you turn your thoughts to a quick, restorative fix: an easy, peasy get-away to the Delamar Hotel in Greenwich, guaranteed to brighten your outlook – and your winter-worn skin in the bargain!

If You Go:

Delamar Hotel

www.delamar.com

###

Barbara Barton Sloane, is the Yonkers Tribune Contributing Editor. She is a well respected publicist, Yonkers Tribune Travel Editor, Yonkers Tribune Fashion Editor, and Yonkers Tribune Restaurant Review Editor. She is constantly globe-hopping to share her unique experiences, from the exotic to the sublime with our readers. She keeps us informed, as well, on the capricious and engaging fashion and beauty scene, eloquently gives us notice to various establishments throughout Westchester County and neighboring communities, and engages, expands, and satiates our culinary interests, Yes, she does it all! How does she do it?