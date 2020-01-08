M/WBE Solicitation

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — January 8, 2020 — MDG Design + Construction LLC invites you to participate in bidding on our Calcagno Project located in Yonkers, NY. MDG is seeking New York State certified M/WBE subcontractors. To provide proposal for work in the following trades:

General Construction / Carpentry

Plumbing

Electrical

Work is to be performed in Westchester County under Davis Bacon Act (prevailing wage) requirements. These obligations are described at the U.S. Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division webpage – http://www.dol.gov/whd/.

Eligible businesses may need to demonstrate that they are responsible and have the ability to perform successfully under the terms and conditions of proposed contracts.

If you would like to receive the Bid Package, please identify trade you would like to bid for and email to mjanas@mdgny.com. Requests for bid package shall be submitted no later than Noon on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Please see the Bid Package Documents for more information.