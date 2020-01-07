M/WBE Solicitation Ad

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — January 13, 2020 — MDG Design + Construction LLC invites you to participate in bidding on our Calcagno Project located in Yonkers, NY. MDG is seeking New York State certified M/WBE subcontractors to perform work for Housing Quality Standards (HQS).

Qualified Bidder must have previous experience with Housing Quality Standards (HQS) work with minimum contract of $750,000 value.

The work is based on labor costs billed by the subcontractor in the following trades:

General Construction / Carpentry

Plumbing

Electrical

Work is to be performed in Westchester County under Davis Bacon Act (prevailing wage) requirements.

These obligations are described at the U.S. Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division webpage – http://www.dol.gov/whd/.

If you would like to receive the Bid Package, please identify trade you would like to bid for and email to mjanas@mdgny.com. Requests for bid package shall be submitted no later than noon on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Please see the Bid Package Documents for more information.