OSSINING, NY— January 13, 2020 — A Productive Year Ahead Last week was our first village board meeting of 2020. We opened with a presentation to our newest trustees. Trustees Fritsche and Lopez received their police commissioner badges and village lapel pins.

My opening remarks focused on the exciting year ahead, and my hope for this community. If you imagined that I would be taking it easy during this lame duck year of my service as Mayor—let me dispel you of that misconception. There is important work to do. And more than any other time during my tenure in elected office, we have a team of local and appointed officials who are ready and willing to do great things together. I have two asks for the people of Ossining, and I know we are up to the task. Click here to view the meeting video. If you prefer to read the statement, click here.

Community Connections

Open Office Hours with the Mayor will take place tomorrow in the Board of Trustees office on the first floor of Village Hall from 10:00am until 12:00noon. No appointment is necessary, and all are welcome to discuss any topic, concern or idea of interest to you.

Have a burning question or idea, at any hour of the day or night?… Email me (mayor@villageofossining.org), Village Manager Karen D’Attore (kdattore@villageofossining.org) or the Board of Trustees (bot@villageofossining.org).

Wednesday Meeting

This week’s work session will focus largely on our public works. Village Engineer Paul Fraioli will update us on the plan for an update to the John Paul Rodrigues Operations Center which will include an elevator to improve the facility’s accessibility. Water Superintendent Andrew Tiess will join us to discuss recent concerns about the taste and odor of our drinking water. Is there a silver lining to this experience? Have we learned how to prevent this condition from being a concern when we have the new water treatment facility? Click here to view the full meeting agenda.

Honoring MLK

How are you planning to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr next weekend? MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a day of service. There are at least two local events taking place this weekend where you can gather with your neighbors. The annual Cooperative Scholarship Fundraiser will take place at OHS at 3PM on Saturday. The Briarcliff-Ossining Ministerial Association invites you to attend the annual celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr service at Star of Bethlehem Church on Sunday at 7:30PM. Click here to learn more about the MLK National Day of Service.