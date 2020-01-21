Honoring MLK; Climate-adaptive Planning; Public Works Progress

OSSINING, NY — January 21, 2020 —In honor of the inspiring life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, the third Monday of January is designated as not just a federal holiday, but a day of service. In Ossining, the whole weekend has been an opportunity to honor this spirit. Yesterday Ossining residents gathered at two events honoring the legacy of MLK–a fundraiser for the Cooperative Scholarship dedicated to helping Ossining students of color pay for college, and the Briarcliff Ossining Ministerial Association’s annual service. Before the snow began to fall on Saturday, dozens of parents, educators and activists gathered at the MLK statue in White Plains calling for equity in school funding. Inherent in the character of Ossining, is a spirit of service that is evident throughout the year.

Pictured above is a recent discussion building on the work of the Cornell Climate-adaptive Design (CaD) graduate students who selected Ossining’s waterfront as a case study. Thank you to the Hudson Estuary Program, MetroNorth, Riverkeeper, the Sing Sing Prison Museum Board, and representatives from Senator Carlucci and Legislator Borgia‘s offices for joining the Village and Town in this latest session with the Cornell CaD Studio. All that we are learning will help us make well-informed decisions about planning and zoning regulations. We will be expanding this conversation to include neighboring communities so that we can support each other in seeking solutions for the region. Stay tuned for additional resources and opportunities to participate in upcoming meetings.

Last Wednesday’s Village Board work session included a visit from Village Engineer Paul Fraioli and Water Superintendent Andrew Tiess. The two items that were the focus of their visit were the planning of the update to the John Paul Rodrigues Operations Center that will improve accessibility, and a more detailed update about the recent taste and odor issues. Chief Operator at the Indian Brook Water Treatment Facility, Steve Ho joined us as well us to report on the sampling and results in response to concerns from water users. Click here to view this discussion about public works.

Community Connections

Unfortunately, there will be NO Open Office Hours with the Mayor tomorrow as I attend Sustainable Westchester’s annual meeting.

Have a burning question or idea, at any hour of the day or night?… Email me (mayor@villageofossining.org), Village Manager Karen D’Attore (kdattore@villageofossining.org) or the Board of Trustees (bot@villageofossining.org).

Wednesday’s Legislative Session

This week’s meeting includes several items related to 2020 Capital Projects. These items were discussed with Deputy Treasurer Dale Ferreira at the recent work session. Click here to view last week’s discussion. Wednesday’s meeting will be held in its usual location at the Courthouse on Spring Street. To view the full agenda click here. You will note that the start time for the meeting this week is 5:30pm. The intention is to move immediately into executive session, with the public portion of the meeting beginning at our usual 7:30pm start time.

There are a number of invitations for community members to offer comments at this week’s legislative session. If you would like to spread the word about an upcoming event, please take up to two minutes during Organizational Announcements. Folks who would like to comment on the resolutions included on this week’s agenda may do so for up to four minutes at the start of the Village Board Resolutions portion of the meeting. The meeting closes with an invitation for community members to comment for up to three minutes during Visitor Recognition about any topic of relevance to the common good of the Village.

With Regards,

/s/ Victoria Gearity

Ossining Mayor

Census 2020

Ossining has partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to ensure that a complete count of our residents is conducted in Census 2020. Making sure Ossining is accurately counted is critical for ensuring that we receive fair funding for our whole community as well as being properly represented in government. Because this is so important, the Ossining Counts Committee is made up of many community partners including IFCA, Family Ties of Westchester, Neighbors Link, Office of County Executive George Latimer, Office of Legislator Catherine Borgia, Westchester County Board of Legislators, Office of Senator David Carlucci, Open Door, Ossining Food Pantry, Ossining Public Library, Ossining Union Free School District, Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Town of Ossining, Trinity and St. Paul’s Episcopal Churches, Village of Ossining, and WestCOP. Click here for more information and resources about the upcoming Census.