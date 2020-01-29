New Rochelle Man Sentenced for Attempted Bank Robbery in Yonkers

Defendant: Henry Nieves (01/01/68)

WHITE PLAINS, NY — January 29, 2020 — Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced that Henry Nieves of New Rochelle was sentenced Monday, January 27, 2020, for attempted robbery of a Yonkers bank last year. Westchester County Court Judge Michael Martinelli presided.

Nieves pleaded guilty to Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, a class C felony, December 16, 2019, and will spend 3½ years in state prison with five years’ post-release supervision for the crime.

Background:

On August 22, 2019, at 12:43 p.m., Henry Nieves walked into the Wells Fargo Bank branch on South Broadway, Yonkers, armed with a kitchen knife. He displayed the weapon to a bank employee and demanded money. He took more than $2,700 dollars from the teller and fled the bank.

An investigation was conducted by Yonkers Police who arrested Nieves a few days later after being spotted by an employee entering and exiting the same location.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Matthew McCarty of the Superior Court Trial Division.

SOURCE: Director of Public Information Helen Jonsen | Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr.