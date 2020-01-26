New York State Senator Peter Harckham Endorses Westchester District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr.

MT. PLEASANT, NY — January 26, 2020 — New York State Senator Peter Harckham endorsed Democratic Westchester District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. for re-election on Wednesday, January 22nd. Senator Harckham, Chair of the State Senate’s Committee on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, cited Scarpino’s innovative and proactive approaches to solving the opioid epidemic as the reasons for his support.

“I am pleased to endorse Westchester DA Tony Scarpino for re-election. Among his many accomplishments, Tony has been a vital partner in the State’s efforts to combat the opioid crisis. By supporting judicial diversion programs and successfully advocating for hub drug courts, Tony has been instrumental in helping those with Opioid Use Disorder and other substance abuse disorders to receive the treatment they need in a healthcare setting, not a jail. I hope Westchester Democrats will join me in voting for DA Scarpino on Primary Day, Tuesday June 23rd,” said New York State Senator Peter Harckham.

“I am extraordinarily thankful to Senator Harckham for his endorsement and partnership,” said Westchester District Attorney Scarpino. “My office is on the front line of our County’s most pressing challenges, whether it’s poverty, addiction, hate crimes, violence or so many others. We cannot prosecute our way out of these problems which is why I’ve prioritized judicial diversion programs and built partnerships with my counterparts at other levels of government. I look forward to continuing to work with Senator Harckham and our colleagues across Westchester on solutions to the opioid crisis and so many other issues,” said Westchester District Attorney Tony Scarpino.

DA Scarpino’s Commitment to Solving the Opioid Crisis in Westchester

District Attorney Anthony Scarpino has been fighting to end the opioid crisis since taking office in 2017. His office focuses criminal prosecutions on suppliers rather than those suffering from addiction. To that end, the District Attorney’s office tracks, maps, and investigates all suspected heroin overdoses in the county in conjunction with the Westchester Intelligence Center (WIC) and local law enforcement agencies. This data is then used to help identify suppliers who are providing heroin to dealers throughout Westchester. He has also collaborated with the Westchester County Public Safety Department to form the Heroin and Opioid Task Force. The task force created a unit of narcotics detectives and investigators who are dedicated to investigating opioid trafficking in Westchester.

At the same time, DA Scarpino has formed a first of its kind partnership with Westchester County and local police to ensure that individuals who suffer from opioid use disorder who are subject of undercover investigations receive treatment through the Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health instead of charges for criminal possession.

Building on his commitment to judicial diversion, DA Scarpino also successfully advocated for the creation of a hub drug court initiative. Previously, Westchester residents outside Yonkers, New Rochelle, White Plains or Mount Vernon did not have access to drug treatment programs that could keep them out of jail. District Attorney Scarpino asked the courts to expand that program to include all Westchester municipalities and when the courts agreed to do so, provided staffing and support to ensure the program’s success. Additionally, the program created a specific division for Veterans, known as the Veteran Treatment Track, which helps veterans get treatment for substance abuse.

