NYC Congressional Candidate Suraj Patel Calls for Congressional Oversight on Mismanagement of Puerto Rico Disaster Aide

Video Reveals Warehouse of Unused Emergency Aide in Puerto Rico.

NEW YORK – New York City Congressional candidate Suraj Patel today called for Congressional oversight of U.S. disaster relief funds appropriated to Puerto Rico, citing reports from the New York Times and social media videos revealing a 43,000 sq. ft. warehouse of unused disaster supplies three weeks after devastating earthquakes struck the island. Puerto Rico has faced an absence of federal support since Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017, killing an estimated 3,000 Puerto Ricans.

“New Yorkers have watched in horror as families in Puerto Rico beg their government for support,” said Suraj Patel. “Undistributed aid has been found and not a single Member of Congress has bothered to hold a hearing. Where is the outrage? Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney and her congressional colleagues owe Puerto Rican families and their loved ones an answer.”

“I’m watching my community suffer. It breaks my heart that the U.S. government is leaving my friends and family members behind. I’m joining Suraj in his call for federal oversight and I’m grateful to him for uplifting the voices of the New Yorkers most affected by the disasters in Puerto Rico,” said Cristina Gonzalez, of Washington Heights, whose family lives in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.

According to Patel, Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle are responsible for robbing Puerto Rico of its future. Patel is part of a new generation of leadership, running with a bold vision for the future that includes acknowledging and fighting for Puerto Rico’s right to a fair chance at opportunity.

Patel also announced that he will be hosting a Promise of Puerto Rico Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, January 29th at 10AM. Residents of the 12th Congressional District in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn are invited to sign up for more information and to access the call-in phone number at https://www.mobilize.us/promiseofny/event/211245/.

Immediately following the earthquakes in early January, Patel used his social media to raise funds for Puerto Rican disaster relief. More information about these organizations can be found via The Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico.

Patel is challenging incumbent Carolyn Maloney for the congressional seat in New York’s 12th District with an Upward Mobility Agenda. He is the son of Indian immigrants, for whom the halls of Wall Street and the Ivy League were shut off in the early 1960s. Like many immigrant families, they started a business; Suraj grew up bussing tables, filling vending machines, and doing hotel laundry to build their American Dream. In one generation, Suraj was able to go to college, become an attorney, and work for President Barack Obama. Suraj is running to restore the promise of New York — education, opportunity, and mobility — for every family in New York’s 12th Congressional District.

Learn more about Suraj Patel’s campaign at SurajPatel.nyc on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @surajpatelnyc.

SOURCE: Cassie Moreno | Communications Director