YONKERS, NY — January 2o, 2020 — New York facing worst financial condition since Governor Andrew Cuomo took office in 2011 and the anticipated Star Rebates may not arrive for the residents of the City of Hills.

ALBANY, NY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo yesterday advised that he will present his budget proposal for the coming fiscal year on Tuesday, as the City of Yonkers and Yonkers Public Schools are concerned about their present economic prospects which are likely to suffer serious cuts.

The $6.1 billion deficit will loom large over the state Capitol for the next several months as Andrew Cuomo and Yonkers lawmakers struggle to close the fiscal gap in hopes of having an on-time budget for the fiscal year that starts on April 1st.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last dealt with a deficit of this magnitude in 2011, when he entered office facing a $10 billion deficit.

It proved to be a difficult hurdle for Yonkers to overcome.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo cut school aid, required unions to give concessions for new contracts and put a cap on both healthcare spending and state spending.

This financial crisis comes at a time when the Yonkers Public Schools have exhausted their rainy day fund for such emergencies.

Three years ago, Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers agreed to spend $1.2 billion to fund a property tax relief credit — a check that the income-eligible received each fall to offset the cost of school taxes.

The STAR program would need to be revived and voted upon for FY2020 and beyond. It will be up to Andrew Cuomo and the Legislature to decide whether to extend the STAR program this year into the future.

The present budget gap may prove too difficult to sustain.

Even so, the STAR program is most popular, and for good reason, those who qualify for the STAR Rebate receive hundreds of dollars that subsidize the fixed income.

Yonkers lawmakers ( Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Senator Shelley Mayer, Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow, and Assemblyman Nader Sayegh) are likely in favor of renewing the STAR Rebate Program but financial constraints may make the program undoable.

After all, they face the prospect of re-election November 2020.

