Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity and Hezi Aris Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Friday, January 17, 2020 @ 10am ET

Share your perspective and/or make inquiry on topic. Call: (347) 205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11643047 

WESTCHESTER, NY — Victoria Gearity, Ossining Mayor advises our listeners about Trustees Fritsche and Lopez received their police commissioner badges and village lapel pins. We discuss Water Superintendent Andrew Tiess recent concerns about the taste and odor of Ossining’s drinking water. Mayor Gearity explains if there a silver lining to this experience and whether preventative measures have been learned that will mitigate a similar concern when the new water treatment facility? This segment from 10-10:30am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large, follows thereafter with hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis.  This segment froM 10:30am-12Noon.

