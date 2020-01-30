Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor-in-Chief Gabrielle M. Etzel, Dennis Richmond, Jr., Founder and Director of The New York-New Jersey HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities Initiative), and Hezi Aris Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Friday, January 31, 2020 @ 10am ET

Share your perspective and/or make inquiry on topic.

WESTCHESTER, NY — January 30, 2020 — On Friday, January 31st, Victoria Gearity, Ossining Mayor, speaks to concerns that engage the village, housing, infrastructure, the impact rather has on infrastructure, school budget shortfall, and more, time permitting. This segment from 10-10:30am.

Gabrielle M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Editor-in-Chief, shares her thought over her most recent essay which can be read by clicking onto the lede: Abortion: Conscience v. Party Politics. (https://theunvarnishedblog.wordpress.com/2020/01/30/abortion-conscience-v-party-politics/) Readers and listeners are welcome to share their perspective on this volatile issue / subject by calling the broadcast at 347-205-9201 during the 10:30-11am time slot “live” or by listening to the segment thereafter “on demand” using the same code. This segment from 10:30-11am.

Dennis Richmond, Jr., Founder and Director of The New York-New Jersey HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities Initiative, is hosting a Black History Month Event. The presentation will be conducted on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 at the Yonkers Riverfront Library, located at 1 Larkin Center, Yonkers, NY 10701, from 12 Noon -5pm. This event is the fourth annual such event by HBCU. This segment from 11-11:30am

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, follows thereafter with hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. This segment from 11am-12Noon.