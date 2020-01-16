MOUNT VERNON, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — January 16, 2020 – Westchester County is holding a dynamic training conference on Jan. 22 to help school nurses respond to the growing number of students who are using drugs, tobacco or vaping products.

Physicians, adolescent psychiatrists, nurses and other experts will update the school nurses on the latest strategies for assisting students who are vaping, using other addictive substances, or struggling with mental health issues that negatively affect student health and safety.

Nurses from more than 50 Westchester and Putnam schools will be in attendance for the training session, “Adolescent Substance Use Issues: For School Nurses Only.” The event is organized by the Westchester County Office of Drug Abuse Prevention & STOP-DWI and co-sponsored by the Westchester Coalition, New York State Association of School Nurses/Zone 4, Student Assistance Services Corp. and the Prevention Council of Putnam.

Multiple panel discussions will be led by experts, including:

The Health Consequences of Adolescent Vaping;

How a Mental Health Disorder Can Lead to a Substance Abuse Disorder;

Escape the Vape;

Responding to Students With Mental Health Disorders in the School Nurses Office;

Drug-Induced Toxic Reactions in Adolescents

Presenters include representatives from Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, NYU School of Medicine, New York City Poison Control Center, Student Assistance Services, the harris project and Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

Stephanie Marquesano, founder of the Harris Project, will discuss the interaction between substance use and mental health disorders. The harris project seeks to improve the lives of teens and young adults diagnosed with Co-Occurring Disorders (COD), a combination of one or more mental health challenges and substance abuse issues.

Student Assistance Services Corporation provides prevention services and consultation to many Westchester schools and communities. The Prevention Council of Putnam provides similar services and consultation in Putnam County and is sponsoring the nurses from Putnam County schools.

The conference is free for school nurses in public, private and parochial middle schools and high schools in Westchester and Putnam counties. It will be held at the Westchester Marriot, 670 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.