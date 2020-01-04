Rose Statement on Strike Against High-Level Iranian Military Officials

STATEN ISLAND, NY – January 4, 2020 — Congressman Max Rose, an Army combat veteran and member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, issued the following statement on the deadly airstrike at the Baghdad International Airport which killed Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani:

“No one should mourn the loss of Qasem Soleimani who was responsible for hundreds of Americans deaths and injuries to thousands more—some of whom I know and served with. We are now faced with incredibly serious questions regarding the intelligence that led to this strike and what the Administration’s plan is for what comes next. Let me be clear: no President, regardless of party, has the authority to go to war with Iran without Congressional authorization.”

Over the holidays, Rose traveled with a bipartisan delegation to visit troops in the Middle East—including Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar—to thank them for their service, receive classified briefing from military leaders, and meet with diplomatic and economic personnel in the region.

