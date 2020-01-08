Rose Statement on Tensions with Iran, President’s Remarks

WASHINGTON, DC – January 8, 2020 — Congressman Max Rose, an Army combat veteran, issued the following statement on the situation in Iran and President Trump’s remarks today:

“I support the President’s goal to ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon and ceases its support for terrorist proxies, and am encouraged by his efforts to de-escalate military tensions in the wake of Iran’s retaliatory attack last night. While the killing of Qasem Soleimani—a terrorist with American blood on his hands—was legal and justified, now is the time for diplomacy.

“I personally know the costs of war and can unequivocally say that sending soldiers into war is the most consequential act we can undertake. That said, the United States military is the greatest and strongest in the world. Anyone who attacks us and threatens our national security will rightfully pay the ultimate price.

“I look forward to continued briefings and answers from the Administration on their strategy for future actions. If we reach the point where any President believes proactive and sustained military action against Iran is necessary, then they must present their case for war to the American people and seek Congressional authorization. Under the Constitution, only Congress can declare war.”

Over the holidays, Rose traveled with a bipartisan delegation to visit troops in the Middle East—including Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar—to thank them for their service, receive classified briefing from military leaders, and meet with diplomatic and economic personnel in the region.

Rose served as an active duty officer in Afghanistan from 2012-2013 and earned a Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Combat Infantry Badge. Rose is Ranger-qualified, continues to serve in the National Guard, and is the first post-9/11 combat veteran to represent New York City.

