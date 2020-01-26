Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris’ Bill Requiring Agencies to Hold Hearings When Petitioned by New Yorkers Unanimously Passed

Proposal Would Also Provide Live-Streamed or Teleconferenced Hearings of State Agencies

ALBANY, NY – January 26, 2020 — Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced the Senate passed his legislation allowing state agencies to use new methods to engage New Yorkers in decision making on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bill, which passed unanimously, allows residents to petition agencies to hold public hearings during rulemaking. The legislation also permits agencies to use new technologies, including live-streaming and teleconferencing, to hold hearings.

“More public input in agency decision-making will help government make better decisions,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “This proposal would empower New Yorkers to force a public discussion of important proposed regulations before they are decided. I urge my colleagues in the Assembly to pass this important measure so policy-making can benefit from more public input.”

Senator Gianaris’ proposal would require agencies to hold public hearings if 125 or more New Yorkers sign a petition requesting one. This would mark the first time New York State residents could petition their way into an agency’s rulemaking process. Similar measures exist in other states including California, Arizona, New Hampshire, Idaho, Illinois, and Utah.

SOURCE: Alexander Marion | Director of Communications | Senator Michael Gianaris | Deputy Majority Leader | 12th District