Senator Carlucci, Assemblymember Galef, Rockland’s Center for Safety & Change, Center for Safety & Change Executive Director Elizabeth Santiago, Domestic Violence Survivor Vanessa Pahucki, and Supporters Announce New Law In Effect to Help NYS Court System

eHezi Community, Culture, Governance, History, Law, New York State, Ossining, Ossining, NY, People, Political Analysis, Politics, Rockland County NY, Westchester County, NY Leave a Comment

David Carlucci is a member of the New York State Senate representing District 38. He has launched his campaign to represent the residents who reside in Congressional District 17 in 2020.

Sandy Galef, New York State Assemblywoman representing to the 95th A.D.

OSSINING, NY  — JANUARY 9, 2020 — Senator David Carlucci (D-Rockland/Westchester), Assemblymember Sandy Galef (D-Westchester/Putnam), Rockland’s Center For Safety & Change Executive Director Elizabeth Santiago, and advocates will gather at the Ossining Village Court to announce a new law that expands the use of specialty problem-solving courts. Advocates will explain the impact of problem-solving courts, as they specifically relate to helping victims and survivors of domestic abuse. Under the new law passed by Carlucci and Galef, domestic violence cases can be transferred from village, town, and city courts to domestic violence courts in their respective counties where a dedicated judge and staff are trained on the issues unique to domestic violence and concentrate on victim safety and offender accountability. Also under the law, other types of cases can be transferred to respective problem-solving courts like those created for drugs, veterans, and mental health.

Who: Senator David Carlucci, Assemblymember Sandy Galef, Elizabeth Santiago, Executive Director of Center for Safety & Change Elizabeth Santiago, Domestic Violence Survivor Vanessa Pahucki.

Where: Justice Court of the Town of Ossining, 86 Spring St., Ossining, NY.

When: Friday, January 10th @ 1:00 pm

###

SOURCE: Mary Mueller | Communications Director | NYS Senator David Carlucci

 

  

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.