Senator Elizabeth Warren Endorses Mondaire Jones for Congress in NY-17

Progressive Presidential Hopeful and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren Backs Mondaire Jones for Congress in NY-17

SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY — Senator Elizabeth Warren today endorsed NY-17 Democratic Congressional Candidate Mondaire Jones, praising the progressive activist and attorney as a champion for working families who will fight for big, structural change.

“Mondaire Jones knows that we’re in a fight to put power in the hands of working families,” said Elizabeth Warren. “With Mondaire in Congress, we’ll gain another chance to achieve the hard-fought wins that bring us closer to big, structural change, and I’m glad to stand with him.”

“Growing up in Section 8 housing in the Village of Spring Valley, I never imagined I would one day run for Congress, or that a leading contender for the Presidency of the United States would take an interest in my campaign,” said NY-17 Democratic Congressional Candidate Mondaire Jones. “I’m proud to have the support of Senator Warren, a true progressive who has shifted the political dialogue, not only within our own party, but throughout the entire country. She has been an advocate for the big, structural policy solutions required to meet the big, existential problems of our time, through policies like a Green New Deal, student debt forgiveness, Medicare for All, and universal child care. I’m honored she is standing with me in this fight.”

Mondaire Jones has also been endorsed by Democracy for America, The LGBT Victory Fund, and The Collective PAC. He recently announced that his campaign raised over $488,000 in 2019, the most any candidate in his race has announced so far. Unlike many of his opponents, Jones is not accepting corporate PAC money in his campaign and has also signed the No Fossil Fuel Pledge. When elected, Mondaire will make U.S. history as the first openly gay, black member of Congress.

About Mondaire: Mondaire Jones is a 32-year-old former litigator in the Westchester County Law Department and former Department of Justice staffer during the Obama Administration. A resident of South Nyack, he is running to represent New York’s 17th Congressional District. A product of East Ramapo public schools, Mondaire was raised in Section 8 housing and on food stamps in the Village of Spring Valley by a single mother who worked multiple jobs to provide for their family. He later graduated from Stanford University and Harvard Law School. He is a co-founder of the nonprofit Rising Leaders, Inc. and has previously served on the NAACP’s National Board of Directors and on the board of the New York Civil Liberties Union. Mondaire is a progressive running to fight for bold solutions to our biggest problems: a Green New Deal, tuition-free public college and student debt forgiveness, Medicare for All, and a full restoration of the SALT deduction for families in Westchester and Rockland.

