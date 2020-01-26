The 4th Annual Introduction to HBCU Takes Place in Yonkers, NY – Sunday, February 2nd Between 12Noon and 5pm – Yonkers Riverfront Library

The 4th Annual, An Intro To HBCUs will be held on February 2nd, 2020 between 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM in The Atrium Of The Yonkers Riverfront Library, 1 Larkin Center, Yonkers, New York.

The New York-New Jersey HBCU Initiative is a volunteer project supported and sponsored-in- part by rappers, politicians, and community members. It is Founded and Directed by 24- Year-Old

, a graduate of Claflin University and Sarah Lawrence College.

Richmond’s tagline is, “Beating the Drum For HBCUs”. Since January 2nd, Richmond worked on putting this event together. Through The NYNJ HBCU Initiative, Richmond has worked tirelessly to contact as many of the over 100 HBCUs as possible. His efforts have afforded him HBCU materials from over twenty (20) institutions and organizations. Richmond has to use a suitcase to navigate moving all of the materials.

Richmond will be giving out scholarship books, fee waived HBCU applications, brochures, bracelets, pens, pencils, FAFSA guides, and countless other college merchandise, all for free.

“I’m ensuring that people in my community have an opportunity to understand all of their college options” – Dennis Richmond, Jr.

This event was made possible by The HBCU Foundation. The HBCU Foundation is a nationally focused, federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose aim is to provide scholarship aid to deserving students attending HBCUs.