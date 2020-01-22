FLOWER MOUND, TX — January 22, 2020 — People often ask; why are Democrats and media so vicious toward President Trump if he’s doing so much to improve our country? After all, they reason, they’re Americans too, so, what do they have to gain by trying to stop him? That leads them to conclude that there must be something wrong with a person that is being constantly criticized by a large segment of the body-politic of the nation. Therein lies the modus operandi that makes propaganda so useful in manipulating public opinion. It’s like the 4 R’s of institutional learning; Repetition –Reinforces – Retention and Recall.

In other words, the more often you hear something the more likely you’re going to remember it and use it as a foundation for your opinions. If the fake news media continuously repeats the left wing mantra that Trump is a racist; those who haven’t the time or the inclination to research the facts are likely to simply accept it as the truth. Operating like subliminal ads that tweak the brain with subtle stimuli, propaganda embeds itself in your cerebral cortex in order to program you to act on impulse, rather than on sound judgment. When you watch a television commercial that has a popular athlete eating at Wendy’s and telling you it’s his favorite place to dine; you may question that statement, but, the association between him and that burger joint caused some synapses in your brain to form a bond.

Although you can rationalize that wealthy superstars don’t generally eat at fast food outlets, your mind is able to suspend disbelief, while basking in the glow of a celebrity. Similarly, when you watch a politician on the floor of the Senate who says Trump is a white supremacist (whatever that is), you may not take it literally, but, it may cause you to wonder why a Senator would make such a claim, unless it were true. Chances are that you’re giving too much respect to the Senator because of his position, while not recognizing that he would say, or do, anything that served to keep him in his powerful seat. That is not unlike the rich sports figure that’s being paid 7 figures to have you believe he loves the extra crispy thighs at a KFC.

Hollywood is arguably the most prolific propaganda machine on the planet. That ultra-radical gang of drug-addled thespians has enormous influence over the culture because they can select scripts that impel moviegoers toward politically correct conclusions regarding any issue supported by the left. Moreover, recognizing their ability to influence their audience, those who act for a living have now decided that they are intelligent enough to comment on topics that have national and international implications. We’ve all seen them standing at the podiums during award ceremonies as they accept the congratulatory plaudits from their equally venal cohorts, just before sticking a knife in the back of the country that gives them the opportunity to live luxurious lives.

When a dirtbag like De Niro steps up to the mike and says he’d like to punch Trump in the mouth, he’s speaking to the choir in that ballroom filled with liberal elites, clapping like trained seals. Sadly, he reminds me of the guy who’s become so wrapped up in the roles he’s played that he now believes he’s the Emperor during the French Revolution, pacing the room with one hand inside his coat. When British comedian Ricky Gervais admonished those phonies at the recent Golden Globes Awards show, some of the screen shots caught them wearing frowns and rolling their eyes at the audacity of someone exposing their rank hypocrisy. After tuning them up a bit by making some comments about their years of association with Jeffrey Epstein, he went on to say:

“Apple roared into the TV game with a morning show about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China,” he said. After a few gasps from the supercilious “woke” establishment, he added, “So, if you do win an award tonight don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech because you’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing of the real world, most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg, so if you win tonight, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f**k off!”

These days, I don’t watch any of those unctuous displays of liberal orthodoxy, but the Gervais clip, which has over ten million views on YouTube alone, gave me some hope that morality may be having a comeback. He may never get another chance to host one of those ethically-challenged forays into fantasyland, but, the clip will always be there to remind us not to take those Epstein-enablers seriously. By the way, Epstein did not commit suicide!!

Bob Weir is a veteran of 20 years with the New York Police Dept. (NYPD), ten of which were performed in plainclothes undercover assignments. Bob began a writing career about 16 years ago and had his first book published in 1999. He also became a syndicated columnist under the title “Weir Only Human.”