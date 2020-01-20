“The American spirit soars whenever Taylor’s dancers dance.”

–San Francisco Chronicle

PURCHASE, NY — January 20, 2020 —Dancemaker Paul Taylor first presented his choreography with five other dancers in Manhattan

On May 30, 1954. That modest performance marked the beginning of 64 years of unrivaled creativity, and, in the decades that followed, Mr. Taylor became a cultural icon and one of American history’s most celebrated artists, hailed as part of the pantheon that created American modern dance.

This year, the company commemorates the late Mr. Taylor with “Paul Taylor: Celebrate the Dancemaker,” a multi-year worldwide celebration of Taylor’s astonishing legacy as well as his vision of a future for modern dance. As part of this celebration they are bringing a program of beloved masterpieces to The Purchase Performing Arts Center on February 14.

Program:

Syzygy

Last Look

Esplanade

For ticketing information, please contact our box office Wednesday – Friday, 12 – 6pm at 914-251-6200.

