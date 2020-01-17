“Impressive Assertions!”

Falsehoods v Facts Hezitorial

Which Figures Are to Be Believed?

FALSEHOOD: Yonkers Board of Education (YBoE) Celebrates Deceitful Assertion of Positive Five Years Trajectory of Yonkers Public Schools Scores

Because the complexity of the issue herein cannot compare visuals side by side, it may be best to convulsively regurgitate that espoused by the YBoE who sent out the press release replicated herein:

YBoE ASSERTION: 88% of Yonkers Class of 2019 Graduated On Time – Cohort 2015

YBoE ASSERTION: Only Large City District to Graduate Over 80%

YBoE ASSERTION: Graduation rate surpasses NYS and Big 5 averages

YBoE ASSERTION: Dropout rate lower than NYS and Big 5 averages

The Yonkers Public Schools District’s Press Release Issued on January 16, 2020 is replicated herein:

YONKERS, NY — On January 16, 2020, the New York State Education Department released the 2019 graduation data. “Once again, it is my pleasure to report that Yonkers Public Schools’ graduation rate is up over last year reaching 88% of our seniors graduating on time,” announced Yonkers Board of Education President Rev. Steve Lopez. “Over the past five years, our graduates have increased by 10% percentage point, this is outstanding. The (Yonkers Board of Education) Trustees commend the work of our Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada, his instructional team, school administrators, teachers and, most importantly, the diligent effort of our students and the encouragement and commitment of their families.”

“Our high school principals, assistant principals, school counselors, teachers and pupil support staff are doing a phenomenal job relentlessly moving our students to on time graduation. Yonkers outperforms urban school districts across the state. Our students’ on time graduation rate is 4.6 percentage points higher than the statewide average. Every subgroup’s graduation rate increased and outperformed the State and Big 5 city schools,” stated Dr. Edwin M. Quezada, Superintendent of Schools. “Beginning in the ninth grade our schools focus their work to ensure that all students progress toward graduation and parents/guardians are kept informed of their child’s progress. By providing access to an array of academic and social-emotional opportunities, we are closing the achievement gap for all of our students. This includes the additional time for August on time graduation, which truly reveals our students capacity to achieve graduation as well as college and career readiness.

“Despite the chronic underfunding to Yonkers Schools by New York State, our students continue to amaze us – increasing their graduation rate by an incredible 16% in just eight years,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. “I can only imagine what our students could accomplish if our District was provided the funding they so desperately need and deserve. Congratulations to the dedicated Yonkers Board of Trustees, our talented Superintendent and the wonderful administration staff and teachers who commit themselves each day to the successes of our schools and who work tirelessly to ensure our students reach their fullest potential.”

The Incongruity of FORGOTTEN FACTS vs. FALSE ASSERTIONS By HEZI ARIS

How Does the YBoE Reconcile the “ASSERTIONS” in Yesterday’s Press Release with the Statistics Published Two Months Previously, that is, on November 9, 2019, by the New York State Education Department (NYSED)?

The Backdrop of FACTS Conveniently Dismissed and/or Forgotten

YONKERS, NY — January 17, 2020 – It was back in November 2019th that the New York State Education Department (NYSED) asserted that Yonkers Public Schools (YPS) District was still struggling despite having made some accomplishments, in other words, the YPS did NOT make the grade.

NYSED went on to point out that YPS had three schools which they named that while making demonstrable progestin in student achievement, among other disciplines from2018-2019, they ere n total lacking.

NYSED went on to ASSERT that among 14 “receivership schools statewide that showed minimal improvements during the past academic year Yonkers Public Schools fell short suggesting that over a specific time frame not noted, Yonkers Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada, presently permitted to maintain his local stewardship of three schools, may be forced by state law to relinquish control to outside managers should progress continue to languish.

NYSED identified YPS as needing extensive improvement in July 2015, under a new state receivership law. Read http://www.p12.nysed.gov/accountability/documents/2017-18DIStatusPressRelease.pdf

The struggling Yonkers Public Schools named ere and continue to be Cross Hill Academy, High Tech Computer Magnet, and Museum School 25.

Gauging by the numbers tabulated and published on August 22, 2019th, 35 percent of the student population proved to be proficient in English Language Arts (ELA) and Math whereas 65 percent were not proficient.

New York City significantly outperformed Yonkers but not by the numbers issued by NYSED.

FACT: New York City: 47.4% of students scored proficiently in reading, compared with 46.7% last year, while 45.6% passed math, compared with 42.7% last year.

Yonkers numbers are further broken did as follows:

FACT: English Language Arts (reading scores) …

Grade 3 ELA 40%

Grade 4 ELA 36%

Grade 5 ELA 24%

Grade 6 ELA 34%

Grade 7 ELA 24%

Grade 8 ELA 32%

FACT: Math Scores …

Grade 3 Math 42%

Grade 4 Math 38%

Grade 5 Math 32%

Grade 6 Math 38%

Grade 7 Math 31%

Grade 8 Math 26%

The FACTUAL takeaway is that Yonkers test scores are glum, rather than anywhere near exemplary. The fact that the YBoE prefers to issue loquacious assertions that are not grounded in FACT is disturbing and exemplifies the tawdry stewardship by the loquacious, rudderless, and ineffective YPS Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada. Will Yonkers Public Schools ever reconcile the numbers? Based on past conduct, the logical conclusion is simply, “No!”

Parents / guardians, were they informed by FACTS rather than FALSE ASSERTIONS would be outraged. Modernity has yet to rationalize FACTS from FICTION. Yonkers Board of Education seems to thrive on FICTION and thereby winning the acquiescence of parents / guardians.

You be the judge … What is FACT? What is FICTION?