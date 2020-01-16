Westchester County Executive Open House with the Federal Aviation Administration in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, NY — January 16, 2020 — Westchester County announces an open house with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in New Castle regarding Westchester County Airport. The open house will include participation from HMMH, an environmental and transportation planning consultant which recently completed a noise study for the County, Westchester County Airport officials, and the FAA. It will be an opportunity to learn more about the study, air traffic procedures in the area and airport operations, in a more informal environment. Westchester County residents are invited to attend at any point during the open house, where they will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with a variety of experts, without formal presentations. Latimer requested the open house after hearing concerns from the New Castle community, in an effort to better understand the issue. US Senator Charles Schumer, US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and US Congresswoman Nita Lowey supported the request of this open house.
Wednesday, January 22
6 to 8 p.m.
New Castle Community Center
10 Senter Street
Chappaqua, NY 10514