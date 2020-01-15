Yonkers Man Found Guilty in the Murder of a 16-Year-Old Yonkers Girl and Attempted Murder of Two Others

WHITE PLAINS, NY and YONKERS, NY

— January 14, 2020 — Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced that Joel Thompson of Yonkers was found guilty of all charges related to the killing a Yonkers teenager and the attempted murder of two others following a jury trial. Westchester County Court Judge George Fufidio presided.

Specifically, Thompson was found guilty of Murder in the Second Degree, a class A-1 violent felony, in the death of 16-year-old Madysen Denman of Yonkers and two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, class B violent felonies, in the attempted murder of two others.

The trial opened Dec. 6, 2019. He is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 27, 2020.

Background:

On Dec. 20, 2017, at approximately 9:40 a.m., following a fight at an apartment complex on Nepperhan Avenue, Yonkers, Joel Thompson intentionally drove his car onto the sidewalk and ran into 16-year-old Madysen Denman, pinning her to a wall and killing her. He also attempted to kill two others in the group with his car, Omar Ramos and Monty Anthony. Neither were injured.

After following up on a description of Thompson’s vehicle, Yonkers Police made the arrest a short time later.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Lana Hochheiser, Deputy Chief of the Homicide Bureau, and Craig Ascher, both of the Superior Court Trial Division.

###

SOURCE: Helen Jonsen | Director of Public Information | Office of Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr.