Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano Endorses Mike Bloomberg for President of the United States Nominates

Mayor Spano Becomes First New York State Big City Mayor to Support Bloomberg

YONKERS, NY – January 25, 2020 – Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today endorsed former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg for President of the United States. Citing the Democratic presidential candidate’s executive leadership, record and vision to unite the country, Mayor Spano is the first New York State Big City Mayor to endorse Bloomberg.

“I have had the privilege of working alongside Mike Bloomberg as a neighboring mayor while he led New York City for three terms to its remarkable resurgence and renaissance,” said Mayor Spano. “I’ve seen him stand on the front lines of the challenges and issues that affect so many local communities, from gun safety, climate change, to budgets and education. Mike is a problem solver and possesses the spectrum of skills that seamlessly translate to the national level. I am proud to support Mike Bloomberg in his bid for president – I know he will get it done.”

Mayor Spano added, “Americans need a candidate who recognizes their potential and Mike has an all-in economic plan that will give them the opportunity to thrive in good local jobs, such as modernizing job training to provide valuable skills that strengthen middle class families. At a time when our country is divided, I know Mike’s unprecedented leadership skills will unite us and move us forward on the national and global stage.”

Mayor Spano joins twenty other mayors across the country this week who are endorsing Mike Bloomberg for President.

