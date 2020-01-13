Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano Nominates Liam McLaughlin As Yonkers Inspector General

YONKERS, NY – January 13, 2020 – Mayor Mike Spano today announced his nomination of Liam McLaughlin as Inspector General for the City of Yonkers. McLaughlin, an attorney, certified public accountant and former City Council President, will serve as the City’s top watchdog, overseeing independent audits and investigations to assure the integrity of city conduct.
“It’s important for Yonkers to have an Inspector General who will serve with the level of integrity and objectivity required to promote effective, efficient and honest government,” said Mayor Spano. “Liam is an experienced attorney and auditor who brings years of dedicated public service and a commitment to accountability for Yonkers taxpayers.”
McLaughlin served as a Yonkers City Councilmember for ten years and more recently as Yonkers City Council President for four years. He is a practicing attorney and partner at McLaughlin & Zerafa, LLP and also operated his own law practice at Law Offices of Liam J. McLaughlin, P.C. Previously, McLaughlin held legal counsel positions at Bashian &Farber, LLP and New York State Banking Department. In addition to his professional background, McLaughlin is deeply rooted in Yonkers where he has resided for over 40 years, where he has volunteered with the Dunwoodie Youth Association and Lincoln Park Taxpayers Association. He is also a member of the Holy Name Society of St. John the Baptist Church, the Kerrymen’s P&B Association and the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Westchester County. McLaughlin holds a Juris Doctorate from New York Law School and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Fordham University.
“I am most appreciative to Mayor Spano for providing me this opportunity,” commented Liam McLaughlin. “I’m excited to be working again for the people of Yonkers and look forward to finding efficiencies that will save and protect Yonkers taxpayer dollars.”
McLaughlin’s nomination, pending City Council confirmation in the coming weeks, will fill the vacancy left by outgoing Inspector General Brendan McGrath who was appointed as a Yonkers City Court Judge. McLaughlin’s term expires December 2023.
SOURCE: Christina Gilmartin | Communications Director | Office of the Mayor Mike Spano
Please consider reading paragraph 15 in the article below when the Yonkers Tribune in an article dated December 14, 2019, that we divulged the nomination of Liam McLaughlin, Esq. to be made; one month ago!
Yonkers Stirs the Pot: As the Nation Turns Blue Yonkers’ Roots Remain Red By HEZI ARIS
Don’t take it Liam. You’re going to be set up and they will finally have total control over you.
And the conflicts will start immediately. How is red going to investigate allegations that a campaign donor developer to the Mayor gets favorable treatment and tax breaks when that same developer was a donor to red’s own campaigns ? Maybe that complaint should go right to the New York State Attorney General instead?
Riddle me this, Batman: How can someone appointed by the Mayor be “independent,” “objective,” and “honest?” Bizarro world.
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha, Yonkers is a f&cking joke of a city.
McLaughlin for Mayor!!!!!
Keep thinking Yonkers can’t get more corrupt, but this Mayor continues to shock me with his arrogance!!!!
You can’t make this shit up! The corruption is deep.
Hezi, was Liam brought in to probe Khader’s office?
Congratulations Liam. Great man with a level head and honest reputation. Also a great attorney. Good choice
Good choice? where is the independence?-Liam is part and parcel of the corrupt process known as Yonkers politics.
Zero independence or transparency will prevail!
How can he be IG when his wife works for Administration? No independence and total conflicts of interest. Doesn’t this City have a Code of Ethics??!!!!!
Great choice
Great pick Mayor!
#allthewayup!
Can the Mayor be impeached for misconduct and abuse of power???!
Why would the Mayor appoint a former employee, former elected official, with family and friends employed within the city to a position like of this kind?
The city of Yonkers website’s mission statement reads the following
The Department of Inspector General’s mission is to conduct objective and independent audits, reviews and investigations relating to Yonkers City Government and the administration of the Yonkers Public Schools in order to:
promote economy, efficiency and effectiveness
detect and deter fraud, waste, and abuse
promote ethical, fiscal and legal accountability
The focus of the Office’s efforts is, first and foremost, to help promote effective, efficient and honest government administration and to aid in the prevention of conduct that undermines the integrity of government.
Obviously this Mayor is not concerned with legitimacy. He probably never read or comprehends the IG mission statement. What a joke Yonkers is!!! The AG needs to be informed of all the chronic misconduct. It’s outrageous.
Couldn’t stop laughing after I read those two words back to back-“honest government.”
Now we’re getting somewhere, LOL
Right, “getting on the level’ are we?
Yonkers is now assured that all misconduct and wrongdoings by the COY will be swept under the rug.
Poor Khader isn’t having such a good 2020 so far 🤣🤣
Nothing to do with Khader!! All that’s happened is very bad for Yonkers and if you had half a brain you’d comprehend the consequences.