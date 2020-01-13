Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano Nominates Liam McLaughlin As Yonkers Inspector General

YONKERS, NY – January 13, 2020 – Mayor Mike Spano today announced his nomination of Liam McLaughlin as Inspector General for the City of Yonkers. McLaughlin, an attorney, certified public accountant and former City Council President, will serve as the City’s top watchdog, overseeing independent audits and investigations to assure the integrity of city conduct.

“It’s important for Yonkers to have an Inspector General who will serve with the level of integrity and objectivity required to promote effective, efficient and honest government,” said Mayor Spano. “Liam is an experienced attorney and auditor who brings years of dedicated public service and a commitment to accountability for Yonkers taxpayers.”

McLaughlin served as a Yonkers City Councilmember for ten years and more recently as Yonkers City Council President for four years. He is a practicing attorney and partner at McLaughlin & Zerafa, LLP and also operated his own law practice at Law Offices of Liam J. McLaughlin, P.C. Previously, McLaughlin held legal counsel positions at Bashian &Farber, LLP and New York State Banking Department. In addition to his professional background, McLaughlin is deeply rooted in Yonkers where he has resided for over 40 years, where he has volunteered with the Dunwoodie Youth Association and Lincoln Park Taxpayers Association. He is also a member of the Holy Name Society of St. John the Baptist Church, the Kerrymen’s P&B Association and the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Westchester County. McLaughlin holds a Juris Doctorate from New York Law School and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Fordham University.

“I am most appreciative to Mayor Spano for providing me this opportunity,” commented Liam McLaughlin. “I’m excited to be working again for the people of Yonkers and look forward to finding efficiencies that will save and protect Yonkers taxpayer dollars.”

McLaughlin’s nomination, pending City Council confirmation in the coming weeks, will fill the vacancy left by outgoing Inspector General Brendan McGrath who was appointed as a Yonkers City Court Judge. McLaughlin’s term expires December 2023.

SOURCE: Christina Gilmartin | Communications Director | Office of the Mayor Mike Spano

Please consider reading paragraph 15 in the article below when the Yonkers Tribune in an article dated December 14, 2019, that we divulged the nomination of Liam McLaughlin, Esq. to be made; one month ago!