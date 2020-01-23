A National Outreach Program to Bring Police Officers and Community Members Together

YONKERS, NY — January 18, 2020 — Please join us on Friday, January 31st, from 9am to 11am at McDonald’s Restaurant, 155 South Broadway, for Coffee with a Cop!

Come meet and talk with your local Yonkers Police Officers and neighbors. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together – over coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other. Mark your calendars!

Police + Community = Success!!

SOURCE: Yonkers Police Department Communications Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulis | Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller