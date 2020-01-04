Yonkers Police Department Hires 27 Probationary Police Officers

YONKERS, NY — January 4, 2020 — Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano was attended by Police Commissioner John J. Mueller in the swear-in of twenty-seven (27) Probationary Police Officers on Thursday, January 2nd at the Grinton I. Will Public Library in the presence of family and friends.
The new recruits are scheduled to enter the Westchester County Department of Public Safety Police Academy where they will attend Basic Recruit School, a 20-week program including courses in police science, law, physical fitness training, and more. Upon graduation the new officers will attend secondary training, including field training with a certified field training police officer, at the Yonkers Police Department before being assigned to their patrol commands.
The addition of these new officers reinforces the City of Yonkers’ commitment to public safety.
Probationary Police Officers
P.P.O. Gianni Benros #802
P.P.O. Ben Brady #763
P.P.O. Daniel Bruno #808
P.P.O. Hector Cartagena #809
P.P.O. Joseph Cosenza #810
P.P.O. Briana Darcy #811
P.P.O. Bianca Doblado #813
P.P.O. Albert Fagan #851
P.P.O. Paul Faia #143
P.P.O. Arthur Foti #815
P.P.O. Luis German #816
P.P.O. Maxwell Goldberg #818
P.P.O. Theresa Gottron #834
P.P.O. Nachyra Jimenez #836
P.P.O. Courtney McCormack #19
P.P.O. Joseph McEntee #322
P.P.O. Mark Mendelson #504
P.P.O. Matthew Nassar #202
P.P.O. Joseph Nyemchek #892
P.P.O. Michelle Perrotta #566
P.P.O. Jared Pinto #842
P.P.O. Makena Raffa #846
P.P.O. Robert Riti #847
P.P.O. Randy Rodriguez-Herrera #849
P.P.O. Daquan Scott #848
P.P.O. Leonard Spano #926
P.P.O. Nicholas Spano #927
Yonkers Police Department Communications | Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller | Yonkers Police Department Communications Director Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulis,