Yonkers Police Department Hires and Promotions

YONKERS, NY — January 11, 2020 — Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and Police Commissioner John J. Mueller presided over yesterday’s promotion ceremony which was held in the Ceremonial Courtroom in Yonkers City Hall. Mayor Spano and Commissioner Mueller swore six (6) prior-service Probationary Police Officers and elevated ten (10) members to positions of higher authority and assignments within the Yonkers Police Department, including the Field Services Bureau and Investigations Bureau. The Probationary Police Officers (PPO) are scheduled to attend field training within the Department before being assigned to their patrol commands in the near future.
Promoted to Lieutenant:
Sergeant Juan Liriano #58
Promoted to Sergeant:
Detective Thomas Cleary #642
Appointed to Detective:
Police Officer Devin Larkin #1077
Conditionally Appointed as Probationary Police Officers (PPOs)
PPO Connor Hunt #838
PPO Armena Marku #858
PPO James Minton #595
PPO Michael Moriarity #852
PPO Kathy Salem #904
PPO Michael Viviana #443
Recognized for prior promotions / designations:
Lieutenant Lauren Mirizio # (Not Available at Press Time)
Detective Christopher Detz #644
Detective Christopher Urban #647
Detective Timothy Murphy #611
Detective Shaina Jacobs #606
Detective Christopher Romer #640
Detective William Camperlengo #601
