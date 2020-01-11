Yonkers Police Department Hires and Promotions

YONKERS, NY — January 11, 2020 — Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and Police Commissioner John J. Mueller presided over yesterday’s promotion ceremony which was held in the Ceremonial Courtroom in Yonkers City Hall. Mayor Spano and Commissioner Mueller swore six (6) prior-service Probationary Police Officers and elevated ten (10) members to positions of higher authority and assignments within the Yonkers Police Department, including the Field Services Bureau and Investigations Bureau. The Probationary Police Officers (PPO) are scheduled to attend field training within the Department before being assigned to their patrol commands in the near future. 

Promoted to Lieutenant:

Sergeant Juan Liriano #58

Promoted to Sergeant:

Detective Thomas Cleary #642

Appointed to Detective:

Police Officer Devin Larkin #1077

Conditionally Appointed as Probationary Police Officers (PPOs)

PPO Connor Hunt #838

PPO Armena Marku #858

PPO James Minton #595

PPO Michael Moriarity #852  

PPO Kathy Salem #904

PPO Michael Viviana #443

Recognized for prior promotions / designations:

Lieutenant Lauren Mirizio # (Not Available at Press Time)

Detective Christopher Detz #644

Detective Christopher Urban #647

Detective Timothy Murphy #611

Detective Shaina Jacobs #606

Detective Christopher Romer #640

Detective William Camperlengo #601

# # #

