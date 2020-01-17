Yonkers Police Department Issue SCAM ALERT *** Utility Scam Phone Calls Spoof City of Yonkers Extension 377-XXXX

YONKERS,NY — January 17, 2020 — The Yonkers Police Department has become aware of a variation of the Utility Scam phone call being made to residents where the caller ID may indicate “YONKERS” from a City extension 377-XXXX using a recorded voice that solicits an energy company. These calls DO NOT originate from the City of Yonkers and should be considered spoof / spam calls – residents who receive these calls are advised to simply HANG-UP.
Yonkers Police Department | Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller | Yonkers Police Department Communications Director Det./Lt. Dean Politopoulos