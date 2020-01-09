YONKERS, NY — January 9, 2020 — The YonkersPolice Department is seeking applicants for the position of School Crossing Guard; current hour rate is $16 /hr. Interested applicants should contact Yonkers School Crossing Guard Supervisor Stephanie Waldie at (914) 377-7394 or by directing email to stephanie.waldie@YPD.YonkersNY.gov
Applicants must have access to a vehicle to commute to crossing locations.
# # #
SOURCE: Yonkers Police Department Communications Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulis | Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller